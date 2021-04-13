Did Dr. Kapoor Die in New Amsterdam? Is Anupam Kher Leaving New Amsterdam?

‘New Amsterdam’ is a medical drama television series based on a book by Eric Manheimer titled ‘Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital.’ The NBC series is set in the titular public hospital, and Dr. Vijay Kapoor is the head of the Neurology Department. The third season of the show begins with the reflection of the ongoing pandemic and widespread panic as the world is hit with COVID-19. We learn that the fan-favorite Dr. Vijay Kapoor has been infected, and as a result, he has developed heart problems. While his health continues to worsen, the fans got worried that Dr. Kapoor may not survive. In that case, would we be seeing the actor Anupam Kher again? Let’s dive in and find out!

Did Dr. Kapoor Die in New Amsterdam?

In the second episode of season 3, Dr. Kapoor is required to undergo a high-risk surgery, and no one is sure if he would survive the ordeal. In a surprising turn of events, Dr. Floyd Reynolds returns to New Amsterdam and tries to help Dr. Kapoor but is unsure of the outcome. Therefore, Dr. Kapoor’s colleagues and friends gather around to see him for what could be the last time. The nerve-wracking surgery is complicated because the stitches in Dr. Kapoor’s heart do not hold.

While Ella gives birth to a baby girl, Dr. Kapoor’s life hangs by a delicate thread. As the surgery is in process, Dr. Kapoor sees a vision of his deceased wife encouraging him to gather strength to meet his granddaughter. This is what helps him get through it, and fortunately, he survives. However, in the following episodes, Dr. Kapoor has not been seen as he is in recovery.

Is Anupam Kher Leaving New Amsterdam?

As far as Anupam Kher’s departure from the show is concerned, no official announcement has been made. After the outbreak of the pandemic, Kher left for Mumbai, India, sometime in Spring 2020. In the months that he was in India, he dealt with several challenges on the family front as his mother and brother both tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor had a hard time processing the scale of the health crisis and the fear that spread throughout the world. In that duration, he published his book ‘Your Best Day Is Today!’ Anupam Kher has also been busy with several films and TV shows that are set to release sometime in 2021, including ‘The Last Show,’ ‘Alert 24X7,’ ‘Sooryavanshi,’ and ‘Zamaanat: And Justice for All.’ That is not all; he also has ‘The Kashmir Files,’ ‘Snapshot Wedding,’ and ‘Miss match India’ in the pipeline. Therefore, it seemed like Kher already had his hands full.

In an interview in April 2020, the showrunner David Schulner teased a potential romance between Kher’s character Dr. Kapoor and Debra Monk’s Karen Brantley. However, he felt that nothing was certain at the point. Schulner felt that the series needed to reflect the current reality where many health care professionals suffered due to lack of proper protection. Therefore, the storyline for season 3 was reworked, and he suggested that many characters might not return.

In late October 2020, Anupam Kher revealed that he had returned to film season 3. However, we only see the actor in the first two episodes of the season. In the series, his character Dr. Kapoor is still in recovery, which explains why he is not seen in the hospital. This is not out of the ordinary since the show is known to move the actors in and out of the storylines, depending on the events that unfold. For example, Jocko Sims’s Dr. Reynolds leaves towards the end of season 2 but returns in the early episodes of the third season. Therefore, it is hard to say if Anupam Kher is leaving the show. However, the fans can hang on to the hope that the actor will continue to be a part of the series. Kher’s rumored departure has not been discussed publicly by the showrunner, the producers, or the actor himself.

