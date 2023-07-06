Did George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley Stay Friends?

Netflix’s ‘WHAM’ uses old footage and interviews to showcase the rise of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley from school kids to international music phenomenons. While George and Andrew met during their school years, they stuck together and soon became famous as members of the ultra-successful pop duo WHAM. However, in the documentary, Andrew noted that since Goerge had a seemingly superior musical ability, he always dreamed of embarking on a solo career. This eventually led to WHAM breaking up in 1986, as George wanted to make music for a more mature audience. Although the split was presented as an amicable one, fans have long wondered if George and Andrew remained friends after that. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s Journey Together

Andrew Ridgeley was a student at the Hertfordshire-based Bushey Meads School when the teacher introduced George Michael as the new kid. Andrew immediately took George under his wing and began showing him around the place. Moreover, with time the two also discovered their shared passion for music, which cemented the start of a remarkable friendship. Besides, reports mentioned that George and Michael played together in several music groups throughout their high school years before starting WHAM on their own.

Naturally, like all new groups, WHAM faced quite a bit of trouble in the initial years as producers and record labels refused to listen to their tracks. In fact, while on the documentary, Andrew noted how they would keep hounding one producer after the other only to get turned away at the end of the day. However, luckily they had a personal connection with Mark Dean from Innervision Records, and he finally agreed to listen to WHAM’s mixtape. Although the tape consisted of George’s vocals over Andrew’s guitar, Mark immediately recognized the potential and gave the duo their first record deal. Hence, Innervision Records produced their very first album before WHAM went on to sign a more significant agreement with Epic Records.

As WHAM released one chart-topping hit after the other, Andrew and George’s friendship never faltered, and they kept recognizing each other’s contribution towards the group’s success. In fact, the duo developed an almost familial bond as George even chose to come out as gay to Andrew before the rest of his family. Moreover, even when Geroge began talking about his dreams of recording a solo track and embarking on a solo career, Andrew never got jealous and instead acknowledged that his friend had superior musical ability. Still, by 1986, George insisted that he wanted to make music for a more mature audience, and hence Andrew goy to play one last concert with his friend in Wembley Stadium before the eventual split.

Did George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley Stay Friends?

Yes! We are happy to report that George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley stayed friends even after WHAM’s split in 1986. Although several media outlets hinted that Andrew might not have been happy with George’s solo career, the former soon put an end to such rumors as he said, “I was thrilled to pieces with his development into the artist that he became. He was my best friend. It is so alien and bizarre to me that anyone would feel otherwise. I genuinely don’t understand it.” Nevertheless, the friends eventually went their separate ways, with George pursuing a successful music career while Andrew tried his hand out at Formula 3 racing as well as acting.

Still, the two never lost contact, and sources mentioned that George visited Andrew frequently after he settled in a farmhouse in Wadebridge, Cornwall, around 1994. In fact, the two stayed in touch until George’s sudden death in 2016, which left his friend completely devastated. Later, Andrew described his feeling after George’s demise in his 2019 autobiography, where he said, “The reality felt catastrophic and it was hard to get a handle on what had happened. For the next couple of days I felt lost and stayed in London because the press had descended upon my home in Cornwall. But I wasn’t in a position to talk about George at that time. I felt crushed by sadness.” Yet, to this day, Andrew continues honoring George’s legacy, and their friendship is truly inspirational to future generations.

