Did Kate Mara Lose Weight For Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea?

The sixth season of Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ features an episode called ‘Beyond the Sea,’ which focuses on the story of two astronauts whose lives become entangled after tragedy strikes one of them. Josh Hartnett and Aaron Paul play David and Cliff, who are on a six-year mission in space with their replicas on Earth. David has a wife and two children with whom he spends time by plugging his consciousness into the replica. For Cliff, it is his wife, Lana, and son, Henry.

After David’s family meets a tragic end, Lana becomes instrumental in helping David find a way to process his grief and heal. The role requires a lot from an emotional and mental perspective but doesn’t call for any particular physical requirements. However, some viewers have noted that actress Kate Mara looks slimmer than usual in the role. Did she lose weight? Let’s find out.

Did Kate Mara Lose Weight?

Playing Lana in ‘Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea’ didn’t require physical transformation, which means that Kate Mara didn’t lose weight for the role. The actress hasn’t confirmed anything related to this nor acknowledged the rumors or concerns surrounding her weight loss or anorexia.

Mara has talked about her health and diet in the past, reflecting how mindful she is about it. She has been a vegan for almost a decade and revealed why she chose to forgo meat and dairy products. “I decided to go vegan after reading a book called The Beauty Detox Solution by Kimberly Snyder. It’s about how our bodies are not meant to digest animal products and what we should be eating instead. It made a lot of sense to me. I’ve always had a pretty sensitive stomach, but when I cut animal products out of my diet, I felt so much better,” she said.

Mara’s dedication to animal welfare is well known. “ To me, animal rights are human rights; there is no difference,” she said. Talking about what led her to become a part of several animal welfare organizations over the years, she said: “I think the moment that I really felt a responsibility and a desire to do something was when I watched the documentary Black Fish. I was so moved by it. I reached out to the filmmakers on Twitter and asked if there was anything I could do to help the cause or whatever I could do, I was here.”

The collaboration led Mara to organizations like the Humane Society and the Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue. Watching ‘Black Fish’ “opened up all of these doors and my mind in a lot of ways.” “I didn’t realize what I was missing until I started working with and for animals. To protect innocent creatures in ways they can’t do themselves is really an amazing thing,” she added. Apart from making conscious decisions about her diet, Mara also focuses on her physical health through various workouts, which include ballet and Pilates.

Talking about her role as Lana in ‘Beyond the Sea,’ she found “the theme of connection” the most interesting aspect of the story. “Human connection and how important it is for all of us to survive and love. Not just in a romantic relationship, but to feel loved and to experience love,” she said. She didn’t talk about her weight or if the role demanded her to reflect anything about Lana through a physical transformation.

Read More: Will Cliff Kill David in Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea? Theories