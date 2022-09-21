Did Katrin Jaeger Leave FBI International? Where Is Christiane Paul Now?

Portrayed by Christiane Paul, Katrin Jaeger is an important character in ‘FBI: International.’ She is a Europol agent attached to the International Fly Team of the FBI. She is originally from Germany and can speak multiple languages, including but likely not limited to, German, English, and Russian. Jaeger serves as a liaison between the team and every country they visit. She is brilliant, resourceful, and exceptionally good at her job. If her absence in season 2 of the show has made you wonder whether the character has been written out, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Did Katrin Jaeger Leave FBI: International?

The first season of ‘FBI: International’ concluded airing on May 24, 2022. It was reported in July 2022 that Paul is set to make her departure from the show. The issue is addressed in-universe in the second season premiere, ‘Unburdened.’ We meet Jaeger’s replacement Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis), a street-smart agent who has worked with the International Fly Team leader Scott Forrester on a case that has become a study material at the academy in Quantico.

We learn that Jaeger has been promoted. “She’s in charge of all of Western Europe now,” Smitty tells her colleagues. “Not gonna lie, she’s my personal hero. Katrin [Jaeger] thought I’d be able to jump into the deep end since we already have a shorthand. And of course, I understand I have enormous shoes to fill, but I intend to do just that.”

Where Is Christiane Paul Now?

Actors Leaving for various reasons is not uncommon when it comes to Dick Wolf shows. While many of these shows are quite successful, actors might seek different creative pursuits or desire to take a break because of personal tragedies. While neither Paul nor the series producers have said anything about her departure, it has happened in such a way that leaves the window of possibility for her return open. Either way, both the actress and the show have a bright future ahead of them.

In May 2022, all three ‘FBI’ shows were renewed for two seasons. “The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our No. 1 lineup,” Kelly Kahl, the CBS Entertainment president, stated at the time. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

As for Paul, she stars as Witwe Schlotterbeck in the 2022 German film ‘The Robber Hotzenplotz’or ‘ Der Räuber Hotzenplotz,’ based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Otfried Preußler.

Read More: Where Is FBI: International Filmed?