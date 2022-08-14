Did Lovie Simone’s Davina Leave Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Portrayed by Lovie Simone, Davina Harrison is one of the important characters in the first season of Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ the second spin-off and prequel to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ The prequel documents the early life of Kanan Stark, the antagonist and later anti-villain in the original series, depicting how the promising high-school student becomes a ruthless drug lord. Davina is introduced early in the series. Although she is not initially Kaman’s girlfriend, Kanan has known her since they were children. Later in the season, they begin a relationship. And yet, she doesn’t appear in the first episode of the second season. If that has made you wonder whether she has left ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ for good, this is what you need to know.

What Happened to Davina?

Kanan has had a crush on Davina since he was in the second grade. As the series begins, Davina is in a relationship with Buck Twenty, a member of Unique’s crew. Buck is killed by Kanan and D-Wiz because of the conflict between Raq and Unique, becoming the first person Kanan murders.

Davina struggles with her grief of losing Buck and even gets into a fight when one of the girls at school mentions him. She and Kanan start spending more and more time with each other, as the latter helps her navigate her grief. Davina never finds out that he is the one that caused it in the first place.

Davina and Kanan begin dating. We learn that Davina has a troubled home life as well. Her mother has addiction issues, forcing Davina to serve as the primary caretaker for her sister. Unique exploits this vulnerability of hers against Kanan. After learning that Kanan and Davina are in a relationship, Unique promises Davina that he will get her mother admitted into a rehab center. In exchange, Unique forces Davina to become his informant. The information she provides Unique nearly gets Kanan killed when Unique’s crew raids one of Raq’s Storage spaces.

In episode 7, titled ‘Stay in Your Lane,’ Davina and Kanan go on a double date with Raq and Symphony. After this, we don’t see much of Davina in the series. The assumption here is that her and Kanan’s relationship ultimately doesn’t work out.

Did Lovie Simone Leave Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

While it doesn’t seem to have been officially confirmed that Simone left ‘Raising Kanan,’ she has signed on to other projects. She is currently affiliated with the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series ‘Manhunt.’ Set right after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, the series revolves around the search for John Wilkes Booth under the command of Lincoln’s Secretary of War, Edwin Stanton. Simone portrays a character named Mary Simms. She is also set to appear in Rusty Cundieff’s upcoming sci-fi thriller film ‘57 Seconds’ alongside Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson.

While Simone is not heavily active on social media, she does occasionally post updates on different platforms. None of her posts seemingly mentions that she is part of the second season of the cast of ‘Raising Kanan.’ However, that doesn’t mean that she will not appear in the second season at all. It’s still possible that we might see her character later in the season. But one thing is clear, Simone is not part of the regular cast of the show any longer.

