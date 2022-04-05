Did Miles Fowler’s Trevor Leave The Resident?

The fifth season of FOX’s medical series ‘The Resident’ depicts the heartwarming reunion of Billie and her estranged son Trevor. He joins Chastain Park Memorial Hospital as an intern and becomes a commendable medical professional under the watch of Devon and AJ. Trevor and Billie’s lives get tested when Robert Porter, who raped Billie when she was thirteen, resurfaces in their lives.

When Porter decides to contest for a seat on Georgia State Medical Board, Billie alleges that he is a pedophile and rapist. Billie’s allegation creates severe consequences in Trevor’s life, forcing him to make a life-altering decision. As Trevor chooses a new direction for his life, one can’t help but wonder whether Miles Fowler had left the show. Let’s share the answer! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Trevor Daniels?

When Billie accuses Robert Porter of raping her when she was a child, Georgia State Medical Board authorities discard the accusation due to the lack of evidence. Even though Billie tries her best to handle the predicament without involving Trevor, he steps up and demands a DNA test to prove that Porter indeed raped Billie, which resulted in his birth. The realization that he is the result of rape affects Trevor severely, who decides that he should stay away from Billie and Chastain for the time being. In the sixteenth episode of the fifth season, Trevor reveals to Billie that he doesn’t want to be a doctor.

Trevor joins Chastain to impress Billie to make her love and accept him as her son. When he realizes she does love him and she is not to blame for his misfortunes, he understands that there’s no need to continue trying to be a doctor anymore. He leaves Chastain and joins the R&D department of a biotech startup to focus on drug chemistry. When Trevor reveals his decision to Billie, she gives him her blessings and reassures him that she loves him. As the seventeenth episode of season 5 premieres without Trevor, the viewers must be wanting to confirm whether Miles Fowler’s time on the show had concluded. Well, let’s find out!

Did Miles Fowler Leave The Resident?

Even though neither Miles Fowler nor FOX has announced the exit of the actor from ‘The Resident,’ the departure of Trevor from Chastain indicates the possible completion of the character’s arc. Since Trevor is no longer a part of Chastain’s staff, it is unlikely that the character will continue to feature in the show, at least in a regular or recurring capacity. Unless he becomes a part of Billie’s life outside her work, there isn’t much scope for him to regularly appear on the show. Since Trevor decides to keep his distance from his mother and focus on his new career, Fowler might have bid adieu to his character and left the show.

Even if that’s the case, Trevor can return to Chastain for visiting his mother Billie in the future, which will potentially open gateways for Fowler to return to the show as part of the guest cast. Since they part ways reaffirming their affection for each other, Trevor may not leave his mother indefinitely. Thus, we can expect Fowler to reappear in ‘The Resident’ in due time. Until then, the viewers can cherish the adorable moments Trevor shares with Billie before he leaves Chastain.

