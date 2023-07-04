Dirk Geerd Hamer’s Death: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

As a three-part documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘The King Who Never Was’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, engaging, and haunting. That’s because it delves deep into the way the exiled last heir to Italy’s throne was involved in the tragic 1978 death of German teen Dirk Geerd Hamer following an incident in Cavallo, France. So now, if you just wish to learn more about the same — with a specific focus on the events to have transpired, its ensuing investigations, as well as its overall aftermath — we’ve got you covered.

How Did Dirk Geerd Hamer Die?

It was in the summer of 1978 when 19-year-old Marburg Lahn native Dirk was vacationing alongside his family in wondrous Porto Rotondo, ️Sardinia, that his entire world turned upside down. The truth is he was athletic, kind, bright, and creative to such an extent he had an undeniably promising future ahead, plus it had nothing to do with the fact he was even the son of two doctors. Thus, of course, once news of the August 8 early hours Cavallo occurring came to light, it shocked not only his loved ones but also the whole of Europe owing to the sheer fortuity at every step.

After all, Dirk was in the area solely because a big group of youngsters had invited his sister Birgit for a day out on the island’s outskirts, just for their father to agree if the teen could tag along. The original plan was for them to return the evening of August 7 itself, yet they simply couldn’t due to dangerous tides; hence, they all adjusted and decided to spend the night on their three boats. However, they’d taken a dingy from a nearby yacht to travel ashore for some proper dinner, unaware it would lead to a brutal, fatal confrontation when its owner realized it hadn’t been returned.

As per the group, they awoke a few hours past midnight to sounds of what seemed like someone opening an oxygen tank, followed by a bunch of shouted curse words and theft accusations. That’s when Nicky Pende went outside to face their complainant, only for him to ostensibly fire two shots right at the boats before the former could throw both him as well as the rifle overboard. But alas, it was too late — one of the bullets had allegedly spanned across the vessels to hit Dirk’s belly as he lay asleep in the last one. He subsequently endured a leg amputation, a total of 19 surgeries, and months of pure agony until he passed away on December 7, 1978.