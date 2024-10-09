Where is Apple TV+’s Disclaimer Filmed?

Helmed by Alfonso Cuarón, ‘Disclaimer’ is an epic saga of love, emotional turmoil, and betrayal spanning seven chapters and several continents. The Apple TV+ psychological thriller follows acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) as she reaches the pinnacle of her career with a perfect life and a loving husband. However, her world comes crashing down when an unknown author lays bare her darkest secrets and misdeeds from a lifetime past. She is forced to look back into events that she would have rather forgotten, searching for the identity of the author before she loses everything. Based on Renée Knight’s 2015 novel of the same name, the show features a dazzling visual gallery of settings, ranging from the grand monuments of Italy to the busy streets of London.

Disclaimer Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Disclaimer’ takes place at various sites in Italy, the UK, and South Africa. Principal photography for the debut season of the show was carried out under the working title ‘Augustus’ over a year between April 2022 and April 2023. The shooting process was a challenge for the lead actors and director since they are geared towards shooting movies rather than TV. Cuarón noted that filming the episodes of the show felt like separate films. “To shoot a film takes longer, and these were like seven films. It was a very long process – I really felt for the actors,” he said at a 2024 press conference in Venice.

He also revealed how the actors had contributed to the creative process, making substantial changes. “It was pretty much written, but it was kind of rewritten on the set with the actors. The actors come with their own ideas – they kept on asking questions or suggesting things that it triggered rewrites of the scenes or even of the structure,” Cuarón added.

Tuscany, Italy

For the debut season, the production team ventured to the Tuscany region in central Italy, where filming was carried out over four weeks between September and October 2022. The stunning seafront of Viareggio can be seen in the beach segments of some episodes, with scenes filmed along the promenade. The coastal beauty of Forte dei Marmi in the Versilia area is also featured in the show. The town is known for its idyllic beaches and opulent charm, boasting upscale resorts and luxurious retreats.

Further filming took place in Pisa, particularly at the iconic Piazza dei Miracoli, one of the most recognizable landmarks featured on the show. The crew was granted access to film both in the square and within the interior of the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa. The Cattedrale di Pisa, located at Piazza del Duomo, can also be seen in the background when Jonathan Brigstocke sits among marble pillars and gazes over the cityscape. Other filming locations in Tuscany include Galileo Galilei Airport, Tuscany’s capital city of Florence, and the coastal town of Pietrasanta north of Pisa.

Venice, Italy

The production of ‘Disclaimer’ also took the team to the enchanting city of Venice. One of the notable locations of the city employed for the show’s filming is the Stazione Ferroviaria Santa Lucia, the main train station of Venice. The station is set against the city’s iconic canals. Venice is the capital of Italy’s Veneto region and is known for its waterways and over 100 islands that offer stunning views of the city’s majestic historical architecture. Further iconic structures of the Piazza del Duomo in Milan can also be observed in establishing shots for the show.

London, England

Production for ‘Disclaimer’ is based in London, with the film crew rolling cameras on location and in a movie studio. Recognizable areas such as Shoreditch, Islington, and Notting Hill were used to capture the city’s bustling urban charm as a canvas for Catherine Ravenscroft’s story to unfold. Additionally, the OMA X Film Studios in Enfield provides a controlled environment for sets to be built and various indoor sequences to be taped. Located at 6 Solar Way, the movie studio is the largest film studio inside London and features six soundstages over a 10-acre site.

The cemetery scene in the first season was shot at Kensal Green Cemetery, situated at Harrow Road in Kensington. The graveyard’s somber, gothic atmosphere provides an ideal backdrop for the psychological tension that pervades the series. Picturesque residential and commercial London backgrounds for exterior scenes were captured in Archway. Located on Junction Road, the neighborhood is a pleasant location for pedestrians and visitors, with chic cafes, victorian architecture, and the Archway Park.

Other Filming Locations in England

Outside of London, the production crew of ‘Disclaimer’ also ventures into other regions of England to capture the varied landscapes of Catherine’s journey. The team set up shop in the coastal town of Blackpool in Lancashire for seaside sequences. Cameras rolled on the Cafe Pizzeria in the Bush Fair shopping arcade in February 2023. Located in the town of Harlow in Essex, the busy commercial area kept its shops open as the crew captured a part of the urban bustle along a single street.

Cape Town, South Africa

‘Disclaimer’ adds another scenic coastal destination to its visual gallery by filming Cape Town, South Africa. Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain and expansive coastlines provide an exotic and cinematic backdrop for projects. It also offers a visual contrast from the European settings seen in the Apple TV+ series. Other films and shows shot in and around the city include ‘Outlander,’ ‘The Fall,’ Hitman,’ and Netflix’s ‘One Piece.’

