Disco Inferno: Netflix’s Horror Short’s Filming Location

Directed by Matthew Castellanos, Netflix’s short film ‘Disco Inferno’ succeeds in delivering a lot of chills and thrills. The horror film revolves around a young couple who get ready to heat up the dance floor at Los Angeles’ famous disco. However, they conjure a dark presence that goes after their unborn baby. Apart from compelling performances of the cast, comprising Soni Bringas, Stephen Ruffin, and Helene Udy, the film is known for its dark and murky visuals set in the summer of 1973 that elevate the impact of the scares. The chilling setting is sure to make the audience curious about where the film was shot. If you, too, have the same question in mind, we have got your back!

Disco Inferno Filming Locations

There isn’t much information available about the filming of ‘Disco Inferno,’ but since the director of the film, Castellanos, and his production company are based in Los Angeles, we believe that the movie was shot in the sprawling Southern California city. Additionally, the filmmaker’s other works, including the short film ‘Endgame’ were also taped in Los Angeles. The filming of ‘Disco Inferno’ was scheduled to shoot in March 2022 and took five days to complete. Here are more details about the filming locations.

Los Angeles, California

Being an entertainment hub, Los Angeles is the preferred choice for several filmmakers to shoot diverse projects. Hollywood, a neighborhood within the city, is synonymous with the film and television world. It is home to major film studios, celebrities, and the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, where stars dedicated to countless actors and actresses grace the sidewalks. The city also offers a wide range of filming locations along with vibrant neighborhoods and streets. Therefore, it is likely that ‘Disco Inferno’ was also taped in the city.

From picturesque beaches to scenic hiking trails, the city provides a wide range of natural landscapes that can serve as backdrops for a variety of projects. The availability of skilled actors, directors, writers, and crew members in Los Angeles further enhances the filmmaking process. Furthermore, the city’s moderate climate facilitates year-round filming, providing filmmakers with the flexibility to create outdoor scenes of their choice, whether they involve dense fog, oppressive heat, or moonlit nights, which aid in the production of horror films like ‘Disco Inferno.’

LA has several spots that are considered ideal for filming horror films due to their eerie ambiance. Places like Griffith Observatory, The Bradbury Building, The Hotel Cecil, the Biltmore Hotel, and the Queen Mary retired ocean liner have been featured in a number of horror movies. Other prominent locations in the city that have been seen in films include Watts Towers, abandoned zoo structures in Griffith Park, Ennis House, and Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Horror films like ‘Drag Me to Hell,’ ‘The Purge,’ ‘Prince of Darkness,’ ‘The Exorcist III,’ ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,’ ‘This is the End’ ‘Saw,’ ‘Halloween,’ ‘Mirror, Mirror,’ ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula,’ ‘The Craft,’ and ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’ were filmed in the city as well.

