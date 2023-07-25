Disney+ Greenlights Agatha Prequel Special ‘The Witches’ Road’

Disney+ reportedly greenlights the television special ‘The Witches’ Road,’ a prequel to the Marvel series ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos,’ which revolves around a powerful witch named Agatha Harkness. The special will depict the origin of the Witches’ Road, a plane of existence that is accessible only to witches, sorcerers, or powerful mages.

In Marvel Comics, Wanda Maximoff’s journey to find the explanation of her true journey leads her to the Witches’ Road, where she deals with numerous dangers, only for her to eventually discover the truth about chaos magic and witchcraft. In Marvel Comics’ ‘Scarlet Witch’ comic series, the Witches’ Road is a significant setting. Wanda and Agatha arrive in the region to fix the world’s problems through witchcraft. Wanda also pursues Emerald Warlock, who murders the descendants of a powerful coven. Wanda then learns that she has to travel further down the Witches’ Road, an unprecedented undertaking, to fix the world’s broken magic.

Through the special, Marvel must be aiming for depicting the history of the region, which plays an integral role in the lives of the witches that feature in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos.’ The same is expected to be similar to Disney+’s 50-minute Marvel special ‘Werewolf by Night,’ which follows a secret group of monster hunters, who set out to lay their hands on a powerful relic while fighting a potent monster. Although ‘The Witches’ Road’ is a prequel to ‘Agatha,’ the special may not get released on Disney+ before the premiere of the series.

Originally titled ‘Agatha: House of Harkness,’ ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ was created by Jac Schaeffer, who also created ‘WandaVision.’ In addition to Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agatha, the cast of the series includes Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon), Evan Peters (Ralph Bohner), Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), David Payton (Herb), David Lengel (Phil Jones), Asif Ali (Norm), Amos Glick (Dennis), and Kate Forbes (Agatha’s mother Evanora). Patti LuPone plays Lilia Calderu, a Sicilian witch and a member of Agatha’s coven. Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza play a familiar and a witch respectively. Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili are also part of the cast in undisclosed roles.

The filming of ‘Agatha’ began in January 2023 at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. As per reports, the same was wrapped in May 2023. The shooting of ‘The Witches’ Road’ is only expected to begin after the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

