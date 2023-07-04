Evan Peters to Reprise WandaVision Character in Spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Evan Peters reportedly joins the cast of Marvel’s superhero series ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos,’ reprising his ‘WandaVision’ character Ralph Bohner. The spin-off series revolves around Agatha Harkness, a potent witch who lives as Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s neighbor Agnes within the fictional ‘WandaVision’ sitcom. Peters’ Bohner is a Westview resident under Agatha’s control in the original series and he pretends to be Wanda’s deceased twin-brother Pietro, a character Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrays in previous MCU films.

Peters is joining his fellow ‘WandaVision’ cast members such as lead performer Kathryn Hahn (Agatha), Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon), Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), David Payton (Herb), David Lengel (Phil Jones), Asif Ali (Norm), Amos Glick (Dennis), etc. in the series. The cast of the same also includes Kate Forbes (Agatha’s mother Evanora) and Brian Brightman (Sheriff), both of them reprising their ‘WandaVision’ characters.

Patti LuPone, who plays Mona Wassermann in ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ plays Lilia Calderu, a Sicilian witch and a member of Agatha’s coven. Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza are also added to the cast to play a familiar and a witch as well. New additions to the cast also include Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili in undisclosed roles.

Evan Peters is joining the superhero series after portraying Jeffrey Dahmer in ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ the performance which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture. He recently also joined the cast of Disney’s science-fiction film ‘Tron: Ares,’ the third movie in the ‘Tron’ film series, likely to play Edward Dillinger, Jr. His recent credits include ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature,’ etc.

Originally titled ‘Agatha: House of Harkness,’ ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ is created by Jac Schaeffer, who also created ‘WandaVision.’ Shaeffer served as an uncredited writer in ‘Captain Marvel.’ She also co-wrote Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson-starrer ‘The Hustle.’ She will serve as the writer and showrunner of Marvel’s recently announced series ‘Vision Quest’ as well. Her other credits include ‘TiMER’ and ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.’ The central character of the series Agatha is created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The filming of the series commenced in January 2023 at Trilith Studios, located in Atlanta, Georgia, and got concluded by late May. A part of the MCU’s Phase Five, the nine-episode series is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

