7 Shows Like Dahmer Monster You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is a biographical crime drama series that sheds light on the horrific crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most notorious serial killers America has ever seen. Mostly told through the perspective of Dahmer’s victims, the narrative depicts the flaws of the system and police incompetence that allowed the serial killer to extend his murderous streak for multiple years.

Co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series touches on several subjects, one of the prominent ones being, how appearance can be deceiving, as Dahmer, a handsome guy, is given a free pass by the cops and judges and barely gets charged for the petty crimes he commits. So, if you are into crime series that involve serial killers, you might want to check out the recommendations we have listed below. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Slasher (2016-)

Created by Aaron Martin, ‘Slasher’ is an anthology slasher horror series that revolves around a masked serial killer without any plausible motive for murdering his victims. In the debut season, a ruthless killer picks off residents of a town and kills them. As for the sophomore round, it follows a group of counselors who keep a murder under wraps but they get murdered one by one by an unknown hooded figure. Season 3 centers upon the residents of a building being stalked and killed by a slasher. Although it is an anthology series, the theme of a serial killer going on a killing spree and the thrilling vibes are a couple of aspects that link ‘Slasher’ with ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’

6. The Fall (2013-2016)

Created and written by Allan Cubitt, ‘The Fall’ is a crime drama series that follows a serial killer named Paul Spector and a Detective Superintendent named Stella Gibson. While Spector preys on victims to kill in and around Belfast, Gibson is on a hunt to catch him — both hunters in their own ways. The serial killer leads a double life as he is a husband and a father too, keeping him out of the radar of the police for years. So, when Gibson takes on the case, she does everything in her power to bring him to justice. Apart from the involvement of a serial killer, what makes ‘The Fall’ similar to ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is the fact that it also depicts the incompetence of the police.

5. Perfume (2018)

Created by the trio of Eva Kranenburg, Philipp Kadelbach, and Oliver Berben, ‘Perfume’ is a German thriller drama series inspired by the eponymous novel by Patrick Süskind and the 2006 movie ‘Perfume: The Story of a Murderer’ by Tom Tykwer. Set in the modern world, when a woman’s corpse is found without her red hair, pubic, and armpit hair, the detectives question a group of friends who went to boarding school with her. Several similar corpses surface, which make the investigators sure that there is a serial killer on the loose. What makes ‘Perfume’ similar to ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is the presence of a serial killer who has a specific pattern in his killings.

4. Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (2020)

Based on the 1997 novel ‘The Bone Collector’ by Jeffery Deaver, NBC’s ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector‘ is a crime drama series created by Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd. The narrative follows a retired and disabled forensic expert Lincoln Rhyme and a young NYPD officer Amelia Sachs, who team up to catch one of the dangerous and infamous serial killers, the Bone Collector. Just like ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ tells the story of a serial killer from the point of view of other characters and not the killer himself.

3. Black Bird (2022)

Based on the 2010 autobiographical novel titled ‘In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption’ by James Keene and Hillel Levin, Apple TV+’s ‘Black Bird‘ is a crime drama series created by Dennis Lehane. When James ‘Jimmy’ Keene is charged with 10 years of life in imprisonment for dealing narcotics, he agrees to a dangerous deal with the FBI that involves befriending a suspected serial killer named Larry Hall. From Jimmy’s point of view, we get a glimpse of the workings of the murderous serial killer, which is how Dahmer’s twisted mind is showcased in ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’

2. Hannibal (2013-2015)

Based on the characters and elements from Thomas Harris’ ‘Hannibal’ novels, NBC’s ‘Hannibal’ is a psychological thriller series that chronicles the unusual relationship between a young FBI special investigator named Will Graham and a forensic psychiatrist and serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Hannibal, as his psychiatrist, helps out Will as he is haunted by his special ability to empathize with serial killers, but soon, Hannibal turns out to be his most dangerous enemy. Just like Dahmer in ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ the titular character in ‘Hannibal’ not only kills his victims but also eats their meat.

1. Dexter (2006-2013)

Arguably one of the most popular and best serial killer-based shows out there, Showtime’s ‘Dexter‘ is a crime drama series created by James Manos Jr. and is based on Jeff Lindsay’s ‘Darkly Dreaming Dexter.’ The narrative revolves around a bloodstain pattern analyst named Dexter Morgan who works for the Miami Metro Police Department. However, at night, he turns into a vigilante serial killer who hunts down individuals who slip through the cracks of the law due to the flawed justice system. Although the motives of Dexter and Dahmer are way different than one another’s, the fact that they both are involved in the ruthless killings of several people makes them somewhat similar. Moreover, ‘Dexter’ depicts the flaws in the justice system, just like ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Dahmer Monster Story Filmed?