Disney+ Secures the Rights to France TV’s Lucky Luke

Disney+ has joined France TV to bring the mythical Old West parody ‘Lucky Luke’ to television! The Cinemaholic has learned that the streaming platform has bought the rights to the French network’s adaptation of the beloved comic book series of the same name. The show is slated to begin filming on July 25 in Paris, France. Benjamin Rocher is directing the project based on screenplays penned by Mathieu Leblanc and Thomas Mansuy. Alban Lenoir and Alice Taglioni lead the cast. The series will air in eight half-hour episodes with Lenoir stepping into Lucky Luke’s cowboy boots.

The original comic book series by Morris, a Belgian cartoonist, and René Goscinny, a French writer, began its publication in 1946. The stories follow gunslinger Lucky Luke and his adventures across the Old West with his intelligent steed Jolly Jumper. Luke is known to be faster on the draw than his shadow, and he takes on a variety of quests. These usually have him facing off against fictional and real-life-inspired characters like the Dalton Brothers, Billy the Kid, and Jesse James. The comic series was adapted into a cartoon TV series in 1984 by Morris, with its 26 episodes airing in France and the U.S. through various CBS and ABC stations.

Lenoir is known for leading Netflix’s ‘Lost Bullet’ film series as Lino, a delinquent turned police mechanic who is forced to fight back when corrupt cops kill his mentor. The actor recently starred in movies such as Netflix’s ‘The Wages of Fear’ as Alex, ‘Antigang: La Relève’ as Niels Cartier, ‘Marinette’ as Le père de Marinette, and ‘AKA’ as Adam Franco.

Taglioni is a seasoned French actress who portrayed Claire Carmignac in ‘OVNI(s),’ Sophie in ‘Fantasies,’ Dorine in ‘Above the Sky,’ and Dora Saint-Cast in ‘Golden Wedding.’ She will also appear in upcoming productions like ‘Joseph’ and ‘Nice Girls.’

Alongside ‘Lucky Luke,’ France TV has also ordered ‘Rallye 82.’ The upcoming show is set against the backdrop of the 1982 racing championship and will follow Michele Mouton, the only female racer who beat all odds to emerge as the victor in the year. Another female-led show recently greenlit by the network is ‘Surface.’ Based on Olivier Norek’s novel, the series will narrate the story of police captain Noemie Chastain as she investigates a mysterious cold case. Another highlight of France TV’s slate is the political thriller ‘In the Shadows,’ starring Swann Arlaud, Melvil Poupaud, and Karin Viard. Based on a novel by the former French minister Edouard Philippe, the show has Pierre Schoeller and Guillaume Senez at the helm.

Paris is home to a burgeoning film industry with increasing local government support and tax incentives galvanizing filmmaking in and around the capital city. Some of the most prominent films/shows shot here include Jacques Audiard’s ‘The Sisters Brothers,’ ‘Renegade,’ David Fincher’s ‘The Killer,’ ‘Killing Eve,’ Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon,’ and ‘The Count of Monte-Cristo.’

Read More: Josh O’Connor Joins Emily Blunt in Steven Spielberg’s UFO Movie