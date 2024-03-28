Netflix’s The Wages of Fear: Exploring All Filming Locations

Under the direction of Julien Leclercq, ‘The Wages of Fear’ is a French-language film that begins with an oilwell catching fire in a desert. To make matters worse, the well is located near a refugee camp and will cause catastrophic damage if the gas pocket feeding the flame is not detonated. With time ticking, a desperate solution emerges: detonate the well with nitroglycerin within 24 hours. A crack team is assembled with the promise of a hefty reward and sent on an 800-kilometer journey with the volatile substance secured in two trucks. As the team races against the clock, they must cross hostile territories harboring armed rebels and treacherous terrain that threatens to ignite their explosive cargo.

Pressure mounts, and the team faces moral dilemmas and personal conflicts within a thrilling, action-packed 24 hours. Also known as ‘Le salaire de la peur,’ ‘The Wages of Fear’ is a remake of the eponymous film released in 1953, which is considered one of the seminal films of French cinema. Starring Franck Gastambide, Alban Lenoir, and Ana Girardot, the movie takes us through a barren desert landscape as we follow the convoy making its way to the oil well. Given the unique topography seen in the movie, one may look for the locations that served as shooting sites for Netflix’s ‘The Wages of Fear.’

Where Was The Wages of Fear Filmed?

‘The Wages of Fear’ was filmed across the desert landscapes of Marrakech and Ouarzazate in Morocco. Principal photography began in March of 2023 and was wrapped up by April 11, 2023. The production team bore tough conditions and a grueling filming schedule while shooting in the North African country. After the conclusion of filming, director Julien Leclercq revealed how the original ‘Le salaire de la peur’ was his father’s favorite movie, and he dedicated this work to him. He also expressed gratitude and appreciation for his team, proud of what they had accomplished. Allow us to take you through the exact regions and settlements seen in the film.

Ouarzazate, Morocco

The majority of the filming locations for ‘The Wages of Fear’ spanned the expansive desert landscapes of Ouarzazate province. Nestled in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains, the city of Ouarzazate is known as the gateway to the Sahara Desert and served as a base for the production crew as they ventured to shoot the film in the Ouarzazate desert. All the aerial shots of the arid landscapes and those of the convoy moving through the mountainous terrain seen in the movie were captured in the Ouarzazate desert. Characterized by rugged mountains, rocky plateaus, and vast dunes, the geography of Ouarzazate became the perfect backdrop for the film’s intense narrative.

The film crew gained access to one of the Moroccan Air Force’s SA 330 Puma helicopters, which is seen in the movie as it comes under fire from rebel forces. Ouarzazate is also famous for its film studios and has been dubbed the Hollywood of Morocco. The city and its surrounding geography have been featured in numerous Hollywood blockbusters such as ‘Gladiator,’ ‘The Mummy,’ ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ ‘Alexander,’ ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,’ ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings,’ and ‘The Way Back.’

Marrakech, Morocco

Situated in the heart of Morocco, Marrakech became a filming location for a few scenes of ‘The Wages of Fear.’ The city is a vibrant sprawl of ancient architectural marvels, labyrinthine souks, and traditional neighborhoods. With its enchanting atmosphere, Marrakech has the ability to add an exotic flair to any film’s narrative with the historical charm of its locales. Here, the film crew shot scenes of urban landscapes seen in the film as the mercenaries arrive. Further scenes of various sites shown throughout the movie feature glimpses of Marrakech’s neighborhoods.

The juxtaposition of these locations with those of the barren lands captured the stark beauty and harsh realities of traversing through the desert, enhancing the film’s immersive experience. Marrakech’s focal point is the bustling Djemaa el-Fna square, where snake charmers, musicians, and street performers create a lively spectacle against the backdrop of the towering Koutoubia Mosque. The streets of Marrakech can also be seen in ‘The Night Manager,’ ‘The Old Guard,’ ‘Men in Black: International,’ ‘Killer Elite,’ and ‘Pathaan.’

Read More: Best French Movies on Netflix