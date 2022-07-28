Do Andi and Emília Get Back Together in Rebelde?

In Netflix’s Mexican teen show ‘Rebelde,’ Andrea Agosti AKA Andi cherishes an endearing togetherness with her senior Emília Alo even when Emília dates Sebastián Langarica AKA Sebas. Upon realizing the gravity of Sebas’ manipulation and viciousness, Emília leaves him, gets together with Andi, and reveals their relationship to her fellow schoolmates by kissing her new girlfriend on stage during The Battle of the Bands.

The second season of the Spanish-language show begins with Emília and Andi establishing themselves as a strongly-bonded couple at EWS. However, Emília’s attempts to save their relationship in the wake of an obstacle end up paving the way for her break up with Andi. So, do they get back together at the end of the sophomore season? Let us provide the answer! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Andi and Emília Get Back Together?

When Andi joins EWS, Emília motivates her to take part in auditions and become a distinguished drummer. Andi, who initially fails to believe in herself, becomes a recognized musician with the support of Emília. Their relationship makes Andi a better person and musician. In the second season, she writes and composes a song to prove to herself that she is good at what she is doing. Meanwhile, Emília’s graduation date gets nearer. Since she cannot stay in Mexico after her graduation without employment, she seeks to find a job with the help of the famed music producer Gus Bauman, the new director of EWS’ MEP program.

Even though Emília is an excellent singer, she fails to create something on her own to present in front of Gus. Since the producer only values original creations, Emília has to use Andi’s song as hers to impress him. Andi comes to know about the same and gets hurt. Andi conceives the particular song to validate that she is an original artist. When she realizes that her girlfriend “stole” the same, she accuses the latter of making her feel not good enough to be a good artist. Andi reveals to Gus that Emília stole her song, which leads to the latter’s expulsion from the school. Enraged, Emília doesn’t give Andi a chance to explain and puts an end to their relationship.

However, Andi and Emília do not stop loving each other. Andi fails to accept that Emília is not part of her life anymore, which leads her to drugs and the overdose that nearly kills her. Even after the near-death experience, Andi forgives Emília and they meet even after the latter’s expulsion. They make it clear that they still love each other. Still, they fail to get together because Emília needs to return to Brazil. Rather than suffering a separation after reuniting, Andi and Emília choose to not get back together.

But Gus’ death may turn out to be advantageous for Andi and Emília. Since Celina Ferrer returns to EWS as the new principal, she may help Emília to find a way to stay back in Mexico so that she and Andi can get back together. As Luka becomes a student again, Celina can appoint Emília as an office intern at the school, which will stand in the way of Emília’s return to Brazil. In the closing scenes, Emília is seen talking to Celina, which increases the probability of Emília remaining at EWS.

As Andi and Emília forgive each other, the only concern that prevents them from getting back together is the expiration of Emília’s visa. Since Celina or any of Andi’s influential friends can find a job for Emília, we may see them together in the potential third season of the show.

