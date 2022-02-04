Do Helen and Erik End Up Together in Sweet Magnolias Season 2?

‘Sweet Magnolias‘ is a romantic drama TV series on Netflix, based on the eponymous novels by Sherryl Woods. It follows the “sweet magnolias” Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie, as they navigate the challenges of life with a sip of margaritas and their unwavering love and support for each other. The three friends work together to uplift themselves as well as their beloved community in the charming town of Serenity.

Fans love the crackling chemistry between the protagonists and their respective romantic interests, and one of such beautiful couples includes Helen and Erik. As they come closer in season 2 while helping each other cope with pain, sparks fly instantly between them. However, the fate of their relationship gets risked when Helen’s former love Ryan returns to town. Viewers are thus curious to know whether Helen and Erik get their happily ever after or not. Let’s dive in to find out what happens. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Helen and Erik End Up Together?

Yes, Helen and Erik do end up together in season 2. After her childhood love Ryan leaves her, Helen is heartbroken as she always imagined her future with him. She gets a pleasant surprise when she finds out that she is pregnant with his child. Though she plans to keep the baby, she decides not to disclose the news to Ryan. Helen’s dream to become a mother gets shattered when she has a sudden miscarriage and is rushed to the hospital by Erik.

The unfortunate event devastates Helen and she grapples with the grief and hopelessness that follow. However, Erik becomes her beacon of light during such a dark phase and goes to great lengths to take care of her. Helen gradually begins to heal from her pain and decides to try for motherhood again through IVF. Moreover, she begins bonding better with Erik as he allows her to be vulnerable and acknowledges her agony. He begins to get attracted to Helen but refrains from telling her as she is still dealing with her problems.

Helen also falls for Erik but they decide that they are better off as friends, as they don’t wish to jeopardize their bond. However, they soon realize that they cannot stay away from each other and enter a romantic relationship. Erik further divulges about his painful past to her and tells her how he lost his wife Vera and his unborn child. Helen in return shares with him that she intends to have a baby through IVF. He is fully supportive of her and they come to a consensus that they should give themselves time to heal together before getting physically intimate.

When Ms. Frances passes away unexpectedly, Ryan returns to Serenity and pays a surprise visit to Helen. He declares to her that he still loves her and has changed his mind about not having children. He requests her to take him back, and she is left speechless by this confession. Despite having moved on with Erik happily, she suddenly feels being pulled back to her past feelings for Ryan.

Helen decides to keep this from Erik and continues being with him. However, in a shocking turn of events, Ryan proposes to Helen after the memorial party and presents her with a ring. She is caught off guard, as this is exactly what she wanted since her childhood. But since she is committed to Erik, she doesn’t respond to him immediately.

Helen is thus at crossroads whether to give in to her unresolved feelings for Ryan or to turn him down and pursue her future with Erik. The latter provides Helen with a sense of comfort and acceptance, and unconditionally supports her decisions. It is quite likely that she chooses this feeling of security over rekindling old flames with Ryan, as he has a history of abandoning her. Thus, Helen doesn’t break off things with Erik and decides to take time and contemplate what she wants to do with Ryan’s proposal.

