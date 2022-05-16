Do John and Thais From 90 Day Fiance Get Along Now?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ has managed to garner a significant fanbase over nine seasons by offering its viewers a peek into the workings of a cross-border relationship. In fact, the show’s popularity even paved the way for several successful spin-offs under the same franchaise. ’90 Day Fiance’ revolves around the lives of US Citizens engaged to foreign nationals and portrays how the foreign partners come to the United States on a K-1 visa. Interestingly, a K-1 visa compels the holder to marry within 90 days or risk deportation. With differences in lifestyle, habits, and culture, three months is often not enough for couples to resolve their issues. Still faced with a strict schedule and with love on the line, it is interesting to witness how each pair tries their best to make things work.

Patrick Mendes and his Brazilian fiancee, Thais, seemed quite a promising couple when first introduced on season 9 of ’90 Day Fiance.’ However, once Thais came over to the United States, she discovered that she had to live with Patrick and his brother, John, in the same house. Unfortunately, this arrangement did not sit well with the Brazilian national, and she seemed to have quite a few altercations with John. Nevertheless, with cameras now turned away, we decided to investigate and find out if John and Thais are now friends?

John and Thais’ 90 Day Fiance Journey

Interestingly, Patrick was on a trip visiting his father’s family in Brazil when he met Thais through a dating app. Enamored right from their first meeting, the US citizen kept going back to Brazil in order to woo Thais and shower her with gifts. Impressed and overwhelmed with the attention she received, Thais also began falling for Patrick and was only too happy to accept his proposal once he popped the question.

On the other hand, the show made it abundantly clear that Patrick’s brother, John, has a significant influence on Patrick’s life. Apart from living in the same house and being roommates, John appeared to be quite protective of his brother and was apprehensive about Patrick’s relationship with Thais. Interestingly, Thais was quite cold with John, even when she first met him on a video call, and insisted that she would not allow him to have parties once she moved in. John initially took her statement as a jest but soon understood that she was serious. Moreover, he also found out that Thais had installed a GPS tracking app on Patrick’s phone to keep 24×7 surveillance on his whereabouts. Such behavior alarmed Joh, and he immediately asked Patrick to think his decision through. Besides, once John realized that Patrick could not be swayed, he even asked him to listen to neutral opinions, but in vain.

Once Thais finally landed in the United States, she seemed pretty disappointed at having to share her and Patrick’s apartment with John. Patrick tried his best to help the two get acquainted, but John’s lifestyle and habits did not sit well with Thais and led to a massive altercation between the two. Unfortunately, Patrick was caught in the middle and did his best to salvage his relationship.

Do John and Thais Get Along?

Unfortunately, ever since filming wrapped, Thais has been pretty private regarding her personal life. On the other hand, John also kept his life under wraps and hasn’t provided an update about this relationship with Thais. Moreover, they also do not interact over social media. Nevertheless, Patrick and Thais are pretty happy with each other and appear to have overcome their initial issues. Thus, with Thais still a part of the family, we can assume that John has to maintain a cordial relationship with her. Still, only time can tell if their relationship will improve in the near future.

Read More: Do Biniyam and Ariela Live in New Jersey? Did They Move To New York?