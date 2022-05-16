Do Biniyam and Ariela Live in New Jersey? Did They Move To New York?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ is an interesting reality show that offers an authentic window into the lives of US citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals. The United States provides a K-1 visa allowing the foreign partners to arrive on US soil, but they are compelled to marry within 90 days or risk deportation. Unfortunately, with most cross-border relationships, couples are forced to deal with differences in culture, habits, and lifestyle, which take time to get used to. Thus, when faced with a limited time of 90 days, most pairs try and settle their issues in their own unique way, which adds to the thrill of the show.

In season 9 episode 2 of ’90 Day Fiance,’ Ethiopian native, Biniyam Shibre, was finally able to get a K-1 visa which allowed him to visit the United States with his partner, Ariela Weinberg. Although the couple’s way was beset with obstacles, they managed to make it to the United States and were ready to start a new life together. However, once in the US, Biniyam expressed his desire to reside in New York City, making fans question where they live at present. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Do Biniyam and Ariela Live in New Jersey?

Although Biniyam and Ariela planned on traveling to the United States, right after the Ethiopian native got his visa, Biniyam seemed reluctant to inform his family about his plans. He waited till the very last day to inform his sisters, who naturally were quite disappointed and believed that Ariela was not keeping him happy. This led to a major altercation as Ariela’s relationship with Biniyam’s sisters soured completely. Nevertheless, once in the United States, the couple seemed ecstatic to start anew and were looking forward to turning over a new page. Ariela’s parents also met the pair at the airport and seemed to get along well with their future son-in-law.

On their way out of the airport, Ariela’s mother revealed that she took it upon herself to find and rent an apartment for Ariela, Biniyam, and their son in New Jersey. The apartment turned out to be quite spacious, and the couple’s son, Aviel, even had a room of his own. However, the pair were quite disappointed and seemed concerned about their privacy as the house was located just a few minutes away from Ariela’s parents’ house. On the other hand, the show revealed that the apartment was quite expensive, and while Ariela’s mother had paid the first month’s rent, she expected the couple to provide for themselves. Unfortunately, this did not sit well with Ariela and Biniyam, as neither of the two had a job in the United States.

Did Biniyam and Ariela Move To New York?

While in the United States, Biniyam and Ariela decided to visit New York City, and the Ethiopian national immediately fell in love with the place. After witnessing the city in all its glory, Biniyam could not keep his enthusiasm in check and even broke into a little jig while on the subway. Moreover, his love affair with New York City became abundantly clear when Biniyam suddenly mentioned that they should leave their New Jersey apartment and instead find a place in NYC. Ariela, being the more practical of the two, asked her partner to check his dreams as their financial situation would not agree with such a life. Still, Biniyam seemed quite fixated on his desire, making fans question if the couple made the switch.

As things currently stand, it seems like Ariela and Biniyam have stuck to their New Jersey apartment and are enjoying each other’s company. The couple even uploaded a few clips featuring their son, which were shot in the New Jersey apartment. However, that being said, we can safely assume that Biniyam has not given up on his dream, and life in the Big Apple can be a possibility for the pair in the future.

