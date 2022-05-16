Are Bilal and Shaeeda From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ offers a sneak peek into the lives of cross-border couples by focusing on US Citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals. While the foreign partners are able to come to the United States on a K-1 visa, they are compelled to marry within 90 days or risk deportation. With differences in culture, habits, and customs, 90 days is an extremely short period for a couple to bury their issues. Still, it is interesting to see how each pair try and settle down, all in the name of love.

Although ’90 Day Fiance’ season 9 couple Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween appear to be very much in love, their journey together was fraught with obstacles. Moreover, Shaeeda was also quite unimpressed when Bilal played a “prank” on her and took her to his childhood home after she arrived in the United States. Nevertheless, as the season progressed, it seemed like the couple was making amends, making people question if they are still together. Well, we come bearing answers!

Bilal and Shaeeda’s 90 Day Fiance Journey

As Bilal and Shaeeda were a part of the same social circle, she approached him directly on social media, and the two struck up a conversation. It did not take long for the two to take to each other, and pretty soon, Bilal planned a week-long trip to Shaeeda’s native country of Trinidad and Tobago. Although the couple spent seven days in each other’s company, they were convinced of their love and decided to marry. Thus, Bilal went back to the United States to prepare while Shaeeda applied for a K-1 visa in order to join her partner.

Although Bilal knew Shaeeda loved him, he wanted to test her commitment. Hence, he decided to play a prank, and once Shaeeda reached the United States, Bilal took her to his slightly-rundown childhood home instead of his modern mansion. Naturally, the Trinidad and Tobago native was quite unimpressed and expressed a bit of discomfort at having to put up with such a place, but Bilal interpreted it as a red flag. He was disappointed at how Shaeeda reacted to his childhood house and doubted if she was willing to marry him just for the money.

Thankfully Bilal and Shaeeda’s relationship improved once they moved into the US Citizen’s original house. Moreover, Shaeeda even got to meet the whole of Bilal’s family, including his mother, sister, as well as brother, and appeared to gel quite well with them. However, when Bilal introduced his children to Shaeeda, the meeting was sort of awkward. Shaeeda didn’t seem very interested in the games the children played and even revealed that she would like for them to call her Umi (Mother), which the children weren’t comfortable with. Additionally, the conversation even veered towards future children, and while Shaeeda seemed ready to become a mother, Bilal appeared extremely hesitant about increasing his family.

Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

We are glad to report that Bilal and Shaeeda have managed to overcome most of the obstacles and are still together. Interestingly, A rift began forming between the couple ever since Shaeeda voiced her concerns regarding Bilal’s childhood home. Although the pair talked their issues out like responsible adults and Bilal realized his partner’s point of view, the disagreement on future children threatened to ruin their relationship.

However, from the looks of things, Bilal and Shaeeda gave their relationship precedence and managed to reach a mutual understanding. Besides, In Touch Weekly confirmed that the couple finally tied the knot on December 18, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony in Lees Summit, Missouri. At present, the two prefer to keep their relationship away from the public eye, but Shaeeda recently took to Instagram to wish her followers on the occasion of Eid and mentioned that although she and Bilal got off to a rocky start, they have since managed to build up a relationship on trust. It is incredible to witness the love the couple shares, and we hope they remain happy for the years to come.

