Do The Cast Of Love & Hip Hop Get Paid? How Much Do They Make?

The ‘Love & Hip Hop‘ stars lead luxurious and extravagant lives. They enjoy the best of everything money can buy, including expensive houses, fast cars, and anything else they might desire. Most of the show’s cast are either well-established hip-hop artists or have a successful business on the side to fund their living. Still, it leaves one curious about how much they earn from their appearance on the popular TV show. Well, we come bearing answers!

Do The Cast Of Love & Hip Hop Get Paid?

As the name suggests, ‘Love & Hip Hop’ focuses on the life and times of several stalwarts and even pioneers of the Hip-Hop and R&B genre. With the people in focus well-established and successful in their fields, they already have amassed a massive fortune. Still, the money they make from the show adds a considerable amount to their total net worth. Moreover, some of the cast members also have profitable side businesses, which contribute towards a hefty income.

According to sources, every cast member gets paid a handsome amount for their appearance on the show. However, the payment isn’t uniform, and members who have been on the show for a longer time warrant a higher salary. Additionally, the cast’s popularity with the fans also seemingly plays a hand in determining their wages as fan-favorite members do end up earning more.

How Much Do The Cast Of Love & Hip Hop Make?

According to various sources, cast members can make anywhere between $17,000 to $400,000 per season. However, with the more popular members earning a bigger pay, we can assume that their salary lies on the higher end of this spectrum. Unfortunately, most cast members prefer privacy when it comes to their wages and refrain from revealing it in public. Still, according to various reports and sources, we can affirm that Joseline Hernandez, who took her leave from the franchise, used to earn around $400,000 per season and was one of the highest-paid cast members.

Following her are the Frost family, with Kirk Frost earning about $300,000 per season and Rasheeda Frost earning approximately $25,000 per episode. Furthermore, the popular rapper, Lil Scrappy, makes around $200,000 per season. Also mentionable are Karlie Redd, who makes $50,000 per season, and Tommie Lee, who makes about $17,000. Additional reports also reveal that singer and record producer Ray J earns around $25,000 per episode, and Cardi B was paid around $200,000 to $300,000 during her time on the show.

On the other hand, Teairra Mari declared that she earned about $8,000 per episode for being a part of ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,’ while Mimi Faust makes roughly $20,000. However, Keyshia Cole claimed that she was offered the highest ‘Love & Hip Hop’ salary to date when she reportedly turned down an offer of more than a million dollars. However, one should keep in mind that the salaries aren’t fixed but keep changing over time. Naturally, with the rise in the show’s popularity, they are also expected to increase.

