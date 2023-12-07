Bad Surgeon: 8 Other Great Documentaries About Medical Practices

‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife,’ a riveting three-episode Netflix documentary miniseries, sheds light on the career of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini. Originating from Switzerland, Macchiarini initially gained acclaim for his groundbreaking trachea transplant operation, utilizing stem cell-infused windpipes in what was hailed as a revolutionary leap in medical science. However, the narrative takes a dark turn as the innovative procedure, once celebrated, becomes associated with an alarming number of patient deaths, casting a shadow over Macchiarini’s once-glowing reputation.

This documentary shines a piercing light on the rise and fall of the infamous thoracic surgeon. As ‘Love Under the Knife’ unfolds, we witness the abrupt transformation of Dr. Macchiarini from a figure of medical advancement to a subject of criminal investigations, laying bare a web of deceit, fraud, and manipulation. The series peels back the layers of Macchiarini’s career, revealing a disturbing trail of unethical practices and criminal activities. In the aftermath of his downfall, the Netflix docuseries meticulously explores the consequences that awaited the disgraced surgeon, offering a gripping and cautionary tale about the perils of unchecked ambition in medicine. Here are 8 documentaries like ‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife’ that you should check out.

8. Do No Harm (2018)

In the haunting documentary ‘Do No Harm,’ directed by Robyn Symon, the spotlight is cast on a chilling reality that resonates with the themes explored in ‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife.’ The film unveils the harrowing struggles faced by medical professionals, delving into the alarming suicide rates among doctors. As the narrative unfolds, it exposes a silent epidemic within the healthcare system, raising questions about the toll it takes on the mental well-being of physicians. ‘Do No Harm’ serves as a poignant companion piece to ‘Bad Surgeon,’ shedding light on the profound challenges and consequences that pervade the medical profession.

7. American Greed (2007-)

Narrated by Stacy Keach, ‘American Greed’ is a riveting true crime documentary series that explores high-stakes financial schemes and white-collar crimes. Each episode taps into the minds of cunning fraudsters and their elaborate schemes, exposing the dark side of wealth accumulation. Drawing parallels with ‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife,’ both series unravel the narratives of individuals who betray trust for personal gain. While ‘Bad Surgeon’ focuses on medical malpractices, ‘American Greed’ widens the lens to examine deceit across various industries, highlighting the consequences when individuals prioritize personal motives over ethical boundaries. Both series offer compelling insights into the complexities of trust and the devastating impact of deceptive actions.

6. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019)

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, ‘The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley’ unravels the captivating tale of Elizabeth Holmes and her fraudulent healthcare technology company, Theranos. Drawing a parallel with ‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife,’ this documentary explores the consequences of unchecked ambition within the medical realm. Much like Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, Holmes garnered attention for groundbreaking innovation, only to be exposed for manipulating trust and endangering lives. Both documentaries shed light on the dark consequences when individuals exploit the allure of medical innovation, weaving narratives of deception, betrayal, and the far-reaching impact on both patients and the medical community.

5. To Err Is Human: A Patient Safety Documentary (2019)

In ‘To Err Is Human: A Patient Safety Documentary,’ directed by the son of patient safety pioneer Dr. John M. Eisenberg, the stark reality of the U.S. healthcare system is unveiled. Mirroring the unsettling statistics presented in ‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife,’ the documentary exposes the healthcare system as the third leading cause of death in the United States. With 1.7 million Americans facing preventable medical mistakes annually, resulting in up to 440,000 deaths, both documentaries shed light on the urgent need for reform and heightened patient safety. Through compelling narratives and real-world insights, these documentaries offer a profound examination of the systemic challenges within the healthcare industry and the imperative for change.

4. Diagnosis (2019)

If you found the medical complexities and human stories in ‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife’ enthralling, ‘Diagnosis’ offers a unique and equally compelling perspective. The series depicts the world of medical mysteries, presenting real-life cases of individuals grappling with unexplained illnesses. Just like ‘Bad Surgeon,’ ‘Diagnosis’ combines the emotional aspects of patient journeys with the intricate workings of the medical field, providing a deep dive into the challenges of diagnosis. With its blend of empathy, medical expertise, and the pursuit of answers, ‘Diagnosis’ is a good watch for those who appreciate the human side of healthcare narratives and the quest for understanding in the face of medical uncertainties.

3. Lenox Hill (2020)

‘Lenox Hill‘ aligns with the thematic exploration of healthcare complications seen in ‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife.’ This documentary series, set in a distinguished New York hospital, jumps into the daily challenges faced by healthcare professionals. Much like ‘Bad Surgeon,’ ‘Lenox Hill’ humanizes the medical field, showcasing the delicate balance between compassion and clinical precision. Through intimate narratives, the series brings viewers into the heart of healthcare, unveiling the ethical dilemmas, triumphs, and poignant moments that define the lives of those on the frontlines of healing. ‘Lenox Hill’ offers a captivating and empathetic perspective for those intrigued by the multifaceted nature of medical practice.

2. Sicko (2007)

In the provocative documentary ‘Sicko,’ directed by Michael Moore, the lens zooms out from individual medical malpractices to scrutinize the entire American healthcare system. Unlike ‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife,’ which spotlights one surgeon’s misconduct, ‘Sicko’ explores systemic issues, exposing the flaws in a profit-driven healthcare model. Moore’s sharp wit navigates the absurdities of a system that prioritizes profits over patient care. While ‘Bad Surgeon’ is a chilling character study, ‘Sicko’ broadens the canvas, providing a scathing critique of an entire healthcare structure, making it a riveting watch for those intrigued by the intersection of ethics and systemic challenges in healthcare.

1. The Bleeding Edge (2018)

Venture into the realm of medical innovation and ethical quandaries with ‘The Bleeding Edge,’ a documentary that intricately dissects the medical device industry. While ‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife’ focuses on an individual’s misconduct, ‘The Bleeding Edge’ broadens the horizons, unraveling the pitfalls and risks associated with cutting-edge technologies. Directed by Kirby Dick, this eye-opening documentary serves as a cautionary tale for enthusiasts of ‘Bad Surgeon,’ shedding light on the potential dangers posed by profit-driven advancements in the medical field. It’s a bold exploration of the broader implications of innovation, urging viewers to question the fine line between progress and peril in modern healthcare.

