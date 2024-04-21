10 Documentaries Like The Jinx You Must See

‘The Jinx’ is a brilliantly made true crime documentary series helmed by director Andrew Jarecki, shedding light on the sinister world of New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who stands accused of multiple murders. Jarecki’s filmography, including the film ‘All Good Things,’ inspired by Durst’s life, led to an unprecedented opportunity: Durst himself offered over 20 hours of interviews, marking a significant departure from his previous reticence with the media.

The series, first released in 2015, meticulously dissects the unsolved disappearance of Durst’s wife, Kathie, the execution-style killing of writer Susan Berman, and the gruesome death of Durst’s neighbor, Morris Black. Combining contemporary interviews, archival footage, and visual reenactments, ‘The Jinx’ pierces through Durst’s tangled web of deceit, culminating in a shocking revelation during a confrontation that exposes the truth behind Durst’s chilling words: “Killed them all, of course.” If you crave more true crime stories focused on the investigation of culprits of heinous crimes, here are 10 documentaries like ‘The Jinx’ you should consider watching.

10. The Innocent Man (2018)

‘The Innocent Man’ is a true crime documentary series adapted from John Grisham’s non-fiction book of the same name. Created by Clay Tweel and Ross Dinerstein, it explores two murder cases in Ada, Oklahoma, highlighting the wrongful convictions of Ron Williamson and Dennis Fritz. Like ‘The Jinx,’ it looks into the annals of the criminal justice system, exposing flaws and miscarriages of justice. Both documentaries employ a meticulous investigation approach, unraveling shocking truths and prompting a reexamination of cases long considered closed.

9. There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane (2011)

‘There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane’ is a documentary directed by Liz Garbus that jumps into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths caused by a wrong-way driver, Diane Schuler, on the Taconic State Parkway in 2009. Through interviews with family members, investigators, and experts, the film examines the events leading up to the fatal crash and attempts to uncover the truth behind Diane’s actions. While ‘The Jinx’ focuses on a murder investigation, ‘There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane’ explores the nitty gritties of human behavior and the impact of psychological factors on tragic outcomes. Both documentaries attract viewers with their deep dive into puzzling real-life incidents, provoking questions about culpability and accountability.

8. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019)

‘Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes’ offers a chilling glimpse into the mind of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Ted Bundy. Directed by Joe Berlinger, the documentary series features never-before-heard recordings of Bundy himself, providing insights into his twisted psyche and the heinous crimes he committed. In alignment with ‘The Jinx,’ which focuses on the investigation of a murder suspect, ‘Conversations with a Killer’ talks about the psychology of the perpetrator, shedding light on criminal behavior and the devastating impact it has on victims and society. Through systematic storytelling and archival footage, both documentaries captivate audiences by exploring the dark underbelly of human nature and the pursuit of justice in the face of unimaginable evil.

7. Murder on Middle Beach (2020)

In ‘Murder on Middle Beach,’ filmmaker Madison Hamburg embarks on a deeply personal journey to unravel the mystery surrounding his mother’s unsolved murder. Through a blend of investigative journalism and intimate family interviews, Hamburg peels back the layers of secrecy and deception within his own community, shedding light on the complexities of family dynamics and the quest for closure. ‘Murder on Middle Beach’ and ‘The Jinx’ share a common thread in their exploration of perplexing enigmas and intimate links to unresolved criminal cases, captivating viewers with their immersive narratives and unwavering quest for truth amid challenges. With its raw emotion, the documentary grips viewers from start to finish, inviting them to join Hamburg on his poignant quest for answers.

6. Sins of Our Mother (2022)

‘Sins of Our Mother’ explores the chilling case of Lori Vallow, whose children mysteriously vanished, unraveling a trail of suspicious deaths and her connection to a new husband sharing her apocalyptic beliefs, akin to the puzzle piece putting together seen in ‘The Jinx.’ Vallow, known as the “doomsday mom,” has been sentenced to life for murdering two of her children and conspiring to kill her husband’s ex-wife amidst a backdrop of death, religious fanaticism, and belief in zombies, mirroring the unsettling themes depicted in ‘The Jinx.’

5. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)

The harrowing documentary ‘Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father’ shares poignant similarities with ‘The Jinx,’ both offering immersive explorations into real-life crime dramas. Just as ‘The Jinx’ is about the suspected involvement of a real estate heir in multiple murders, ‘Dear Zachary’ unfolds as a deeply personal narrative surrounding a father’s tragic murder and the aftermath captured through the lens of his friend’s documentary. Directed by Kurt Kuenne, ‘Dear Zachary’ takes viewers on a heart-rending journey, shedding light on the flaws within the justice system and the enduring impact of loss on those left behind.

4. The Thin Blue Line (1988)

In ‘The Thin Blue Line,’ director Errol Morris ingeniously dissects a wrongful conviction, echoing the meticulous scrutiny of justice seen in ‘The Jinx.’ Both documentaries tread through the murky waters of crime and investigation, challenging established narratives and unraveling complex mysteries. While ‘The Jinx’ probes the suspected involvement of a wealthy individual in multiple murders, ‘The Thin Blue Line’ thoroughly examines the flawed legal system that led to an innocent man’s incarceration. Through innovative storytelling and well-written narratives, both documentaries underscore the critical importance of uncovering truth and seeking justice in the face of adversity.

3. Trial 4 (2020)

In Rémy Burkel’s ‘Trial 4‘, the saga of Sean K. Ellis takes center stage, revealing his wrongful conviction in the 1993 slaying of Boston police officer John J. Mulligan. As Ellis valiantly struggles for his innocence, the documentary unearths layers of institutional prejudice and systemic corruption within the justice system. Similar to the investigative depth of ‘The Jinx,’ both documentaries shared the bottom line of flawed legal proceedings and the enduring quest for truth. Both documentaries underscore the urgent need for reform and accountability in the face of profound miscarriages of justice.

2. The Case Against Adnan Syed (2019)

‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ presents a case that aligns with ‘The Jinx’ by exploring and nit-picking all facets of a long-drawn legal saga. Directed by Amy Berg, the documentary reexamines the murder conviction of Adnan Syed for the 1999 killing of his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. The documentary actually challenges the original verdict while uncovering new evidence and perspectives. With its focus on the criminal justice system’s intricacies and the human drama surrounding Syed’s case, this documentary offers an engrossing viewing experience for fans of ‘The Jinx,’ reeling in audiences with its suspenseful twists and turns.

1. Death on the Staircase (2004)

For enthusiasts of ‘The Jinx,’ ‘Death on the Staircase’ is an equally enthralling exploration into the enigmatic circumstances surrounding a high-profile legal saga, characterized by many previously unknown details and unforeseen revelations. Directed by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, this documentary is about the perplexing demise of Kathleen Peterson and the ensuing courtroom drama involving her spouse, author Michael Peterson. Through its hardcore scrutiny of the justice system’s shortcomings, ‘Death on the Staircase’ resonates with themes of manipulation, deceit, and the relentless pursuit of truth, drawing parallels to the storytelling of ‘The Jinx.’ Both documentaries center around the suspicious deaths of wives, with ‘The Jinx’ focusing on Kathie Durst’s disappearance and ‘Death on the Staircase’ on Kathleen Peterson’s tragic demise.

Read More: Best Police and Detective Movies on Netflix