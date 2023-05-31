Does Adam Ruzek Die? Is Patrick John Flueger Leaving Chicago PD?

In the tenth season of NBC’s police procedural series ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Officer Adam Ruzek goes undercover to investigate the drug dealings of the Beck family, which comprises the patriarch Richard Beck, his daughter Samantha Beck, and her son Callum. Soon, he comes to know that Richard is a white supremacist and neo-Nazi who is plotting something disastrous in the city of Chicago. In the tenth season finale, Adam tries his best to prevent Richard from moving forward with the attacks by putting his life on the line. The police officer confronts death at a short distance, making the viewers concerned about his fate. Well, here’s what we can share about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Adam Ruzek Die?

In the tenth season finale, Adam learns from Samantha that Richard has moved the date of the attacks, which leaves him no choice but to take her into custody. Adam and his boss Henry “Hank” Voight offer her immunity with the help of ASA Nina Chapman to turn against Richard. Samantha helps them in return for protection from her father. While Hank and his Intelligence Unit try to capture Richard and prevent the attacks, Adam joins Samantha and Callum to leave the city. The police officer and Samantha tell Callum that they are leaving for a trip, only for him to ask them whether his grandfather can come with them.

When Adam lets Callum know that Richard will not be joining them, the little boy calls the Beck patriarch. Richard must have become suspicious of Samantha and Adam’s sudden change of plans, only for him to ask his grandson to stop the police officer. Callum then fires a gun at Adam, startling Samantha. To protect her son from authorities, Samantha runs away with Callum without offering any help to Adam. Before losing consciousness, he manages to call his partner Kim Burgess to seek help. Although Adam doesn’t say a word, his silence turns out to be enough for Kim to run to him with Hank. They transport Adam to Chicago Med, where he undergoes surgery.

Since the tenth season finale ends without revealing whether Adam survives the gunshot, the viewers must be alarmed about the fate of the police officer. So, does he die? Is Patrick John Flueger leaving the police procedural? Let’s see.

Is Patrick John Flueger Leaving Chicago PD?

As of yet, neither NBC nor Patrick John Flueger has released a statement concerning the actor’s departure from ‘Chicago P.D.’ First of all, the chances of Adam dying are extremely low. NBC had released a set of photographs featuring Flueger’s Adam seemingly after the character’s surgery, which indicates that he comes out of the same alive. Although the network deleted the set of photographs soon after its release, the same indicates that Adam most likely survives the life-threatening attack on him. If Adam doesn’t die, the chances of Flueger leaving the show are little to none, especially since the actor hasn’t expressed any desire to leave the procedural series.

Release the Burzek hospital scene that was cut. pic.twitter.com/eQJqkObJAs — Mary/Burzek is canon 🥰 (@lvjk) May 25, 2023

Adam’s close encounter with death can be a narrative development conceived to raise the tensions in the tenth season finale for the viewers to eagerly await the already announced eleventh season of the series. In addition, the police procedural received an unignorable blow with Jesse Lee Soffer’s exit in the tenth season. The last thing the creative heads of the series would want is the departure of another main cast member from the police procedural. Furthermore, the writers of the show may not want to punish the viewers by writing Adam off soon after the much-awaited reunion of the police officer and Kim.

Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Flueger most likely will remain an integral part of the main cast of the police procedural’s eleventh season. We can expect season 11 to explore the consequences of Adam’s likely near-death experience as well.

