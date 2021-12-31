Does Ali Mills Return in Cobra Kai Season 4?

Portrayed by Oscar-winning actress Elisabeth Shue, Ali Mills is one of the most important characters of ‘The Karate Kid’ franchise. She has been part of the narrative as long as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) have been. In the first film, Ali is both of their love interest. She and Johnny broke up right before the events depicted in the first film. Although Johnny hoped they would reconcile, she met Daniel, and they began a relationship. Ultimately, Ali and Daniel also broke up, and we get Daniel’s account of it in ‘The Karate Kid Part II.’ More than three decades later, Ali comes back into Daniel and Johnny’s lives in ‘Feel The Night’ (season 3 episode 9 of ‘Cobra Kai’).

Ali offers her own version of how things ended between her and Daniel and gets along splendidly with his wife, Amanda. She also helps Johnny come to terms with his past and gain the courage to move forward. If you are wondering whether Ali Mills appears in the fourth season of ‘Cobra Kai,’ this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Ali Mills Come Back in Cobra Kai Season 4?

No, Ali Mill doesn’t appear in the fourth season of ‘Cobra Kai.’ The final two episodes of the third season explore her relationships with the two protagonists. When things ended between Ali and Johnny and Ali and Daniel, all involved individuals felt that they happened abruptly. It seems that Daniel has been able to move on and now has a beautiful family, but a part of him must wonder about a what-if scenario in which he and Ali remained together.

On the other hand, while life hadn’t been particularly kind to Johnny, he had his share of relationships after Ali. In fact, his relationship with Miguel’s mother Carmen seems incredibly promising. But he hasn’t been able to forget Ali. When he spots her speaking to Daniel in season 3, the anger and envy from all those years ago come rushing back to him. As for Ali, she became a pediatric surgeon and married Dr. Gregory Schwarber, an oncologist. They have two children together. In season 3, it is revealed that Ali and Gregory are getting a divorce.

Up until her appearance in the penultimate episode of season 3, Ali remains an infrequent part of the conversation for both Daniel and Johnny. Daniel tells Sam about Ali after his daughter’s break-up with Miguel in Mercy Part II (season 2 episode 1). Meanwhile, Johnny and Ali start to correspond via Facebook. When she asks what he is up to, he writes up an earnest response before deleting it all and typing “Not much, U?” Ali comes back to Los Angeles for the holidays and encounters both Daniel and Johnny. It’s accidental with the former and pre-planned with the latter. Either way, both meetings help the three of them find a much-needed closure.

It seems that Ali has served her purpose in Johnny and Daniel’s lives. She also instigates something resembling a truce between the two of them, which later leads to them joining forces against Kreese’s Cobra Kai. Although the truce doesn’t last long, it’s a good foundation on which they can build a relationship in the future.

