Does Belmont Cameli (Eli) Know Bike Stunts in Real Life?

Directed by Sofia Alvarez, Netflix’s romantic movie ‘Along for the Ride’ centers around Auden, a high school graduate who visits her father and his family in the seaside town of Colby. As she spends the summer in the town, she befriends a pro BMX rider named Eli. She realizes that Eli did stop competing in competitions after the death of his best friend and fellow rider Abe. Due to Auden’s intervention, Eli returns to competitions and stuns her with an astounding BMX performance. Naturally, one must be intrigued to know whether Belmont Cameli, who portrays Eli, knows bike stunts in real life. Let us share what we know!

Does Belmont Cameli Know Bike Stunts in Real Life?

Preparing for Eli must have been a challenging experience for Belmont Cameli, especially considering the stunts the character performs in the film. Eli is rarely seen without a bike. As a BMX rider, he has attached his bikes to his life. Even though he doesn’t participate in competitions, he always rides along the Colby beaches with a bike. When Auden makes him realize that he shouldn’t give up his obsession due to Abe’s death, he returns to the tracks after a long time and shows his capabilities as a rider.

Thus, it is imperative that the actor who portrays Eli should know to handle a bike and do stunts. Belmont Cameli is such an actor, which makes him a perfect fit for the character. Cameli knows to ride bikes and even used to ride one during the filming of the show. “When I flew in and I got into Carolina Beach, which is where we set most of Colby, I mean, it was outstanding. I got on a bike right away. I started riding all around the streets and mapping it out,” Cameli told Port City Daily about riding a bike amid his shoot.

Furthermore, Cameli did practice stunts for ‘Along for the Ride.’ Before the release of the film, the actor shared a video clip of his bike practice for a pivotal stunt scene in the movie. The actor practiced on a track similar to the one that can be seen in a stunt scene. Cameli’s dedication to portraying his character impeccably is evident in his efforts to master the bike stunts. His commitment also enhances the strength of a major stunt scene in the film, which is placed brilliantly in the emotional saga of Eli and Auden.

More than stunning the viewers, Eli’s bike stunts serve a pivotal purpose in the narrative of the film. The stunts indicate his willingness to move on from his best friend Abe’s death and absence. Director Sofia Alvarez conceived a major stunt scene to depict how influential Auden is in Eli’s life. Alvarez succeeds in incorporating such a scene to subtly depict the strength of Auden’s words, which motivates Eli to return to the tracks. Cameli’s efforts to do the stunts further enhance the scene without a doubt.

