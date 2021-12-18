Does Ciri Become a Witcher in The Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, or simply Ciri (Freya Allen), the princess of Cintra, has led a largely sheltered life. Both her parents are believed to have died when she was quite young. She was brought up by her grandmother Queen Calanthe and was somewhat of a tomboy as a child. That life abruptly ends when the Nilfgaard Empire attacks and her grandmother commits suicide. Ciri manages to escape and eventually finds Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), the eponymous witcher to whom she was promised as a Child Surprise.

The loss of her family and home fills her with a growing desire to find somewhere to belong. When Geralt brings her to Kaer Morhen, the old and broken keep that serves as the headquarters for the witchers, she grows fond of the rough and grimy men that spent their winters there and eventually decides that she too will become a witcher. If you are wondering whether Ciri follows in her adoptive father’s footsteps, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Ciri Become a Witcher in The Witcher Season 2?

No, Ciri doesn’t become a witcher in the second season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher.’ After arriving at Kaer Morhen, she meets Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), an older witcher who has been a father figure to Geralt and the others. She quickly comes to appreciate and cherish the bond that she has started to build with them, including Lambert and Coen, who often mock her for her royal birth. She convinces Geralt to train her and later finishes a witcher obstacle course through sheer stubbornness.

It’s that hope of finding a place where she can fit in that drives her to do all this. But then, her powers start to manifest, and she begins feeling alienated once more. At Geralt’s request, Triss Merigold shows up at Kaer Morhen and teaches Ciri how to control her magic. Meanwhile, Vesemir finds Feainnewedd everywhere Ciri has bled in the training yard, making him and Criss realize that Ciri has Elder blood. He eventually convinces Criss to make him a mutagen with Ciri’s blood to create more witchers. After the sacking of Kaer Morhen, the mutagens of making witchers were lost. And their numbers have been dwindling since.

When Vesemir tells Ciri, she agrees to give her blood to him under one condition: she will be the first test subject of the new mutagen. Vesemir warns her about the incredible pain and risk, but she still wants to go through with it. Her resolve only grows stronger after Triss performs a Dol Durza, which leads to the discovery that the young girl is connected to Ithlinne’s Prophecy. However, just as Vesemir is about to administer the mutagen, Geralt arrives and stops him, and subsequently leaves for the Temple of Melitele with Ciri.

In the books, Ciri never officially becomes a full-fledged witcher as she doesn’t go through the Trial of The Grasses. But she does perform the duties of a witcher and even considers herself one in the final book, ‘The Lady of the Lake.’ However, in the games, she follows Geralt’s footsteps and becomes a witcher, even though she never takes the witcher mutagen there either. So, evidently, there are multiple options for the show creators to explore with the character in the future.

