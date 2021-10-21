Does Dune Have a Post-Credits Scene?

In ‘Dune,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049’ director Denis Villeneuve offers an extravagant experience. Developed from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, ‘Dune’ is arguably the most ambitious project of Villeneuve’s career. The film revolves around Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the scion of the House of Atreides. After Paul’s father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), is given the stewardship of the planet Arrakis by the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, he accepts and moves his household there.

Although Arrakis is a desert planet, the most precious substance in the known universe, “Spice” or “Melange,” is found there. Leto is aware that the Emperor wants to destroy the House Atreides by putting them in the path of the brutal and wealthy House Harkonnen, the former stewards of Arrakis. But he hopes to create a new alliance with the fierce native Fremen population of the planet.

During a nightly raid conducted jointly by the Imperial forces and Harkonnen soldiers, Leto is betrayed by his physician, and the House Atreides nearly falls. Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica, find their way to the Freman people. Paul earns a place for himself and his mother in the Fremen community in the film’s closing moments. If you are wondering whether ‘Dune’ has an end-credits scene in which more information about future plot points on the fledging franchise is offered, we got you covered.

Does Dune Have an End Credits Scene?

No, ‘Dune’ doesn’t have an end-credits scene. Even though mid-credits and post-credits scenes have become a staple of franchise filmmaking, Villeneuve doesn’t choose to include one in ‘Dune.’ However, he does have plans to make a sequel to the first film. Villeneuve split Herbert’s novel into two parts and made ‘Dune’ from the first part.

The film ends in such a way that it makes any mid or post-credits scene almost redundant. Through his mother, Bene Gesserit Lady Jessica, Paul gains certain physical and mental abilities, which only increase after his encounter with Gaius Helen Mohiam, the Reverend Mother of the Bene Gesserit and Jessica’s teacher. Previously, he had dreams. Now, he begins to have visions in which he sees how his fate is tied to the Fremen. They see him as their messiah, a central figure in their cult. He also witnesses in his visions that Fremen have launched a fanatical war in Arrakis in his name, leaving only destruction and death in their wake.

He has a vision of a strange Fremen, who teaches him the ways of his people. When Paul and his mother reach the Fremen settlement Sietch Tabr, they are ambushed by a group of native warriors. Jessica easily bests Stilgar, the leader of the settlement’s Fremens, while Paul disarms some of the other warriors as he gains a higher ground. Having been thoroughly defeated, Stilgar offers peace, and Jessica accepts. This is when Paul meets Chani, the Fremen girl from his dreams.

Jamis, one of the masked warriors, challenges Jessica to a knife duel to the death as she has defeated their leader. After he takes off his mask, Paul realizes that this is the man from his vision, and he declares himself as Jessica’s champion. During their duel, it is quickly proven that Jamis is laughably outmatched, but Paul is reluctant to kill him because he thinks that Jamis is supposed to play a part in his future.

Furthermore, Paul has never killed anyone before. He then has a vision of a bloodied hand, fire, and burning corpses and seems to understand the meaning of the earlier visions. Jamis is destined to introduce Paul to Fremen ways, but not in the manner that Paul previously thought. Jamis has to die, and through his death, Paul and his mother will become part of the Fremen people.

So, Paul kills Jamis, and he and his mother are accepted among the Freman. The film ends as Paul and Jessica watch a Fremen ride a sandworm. It makes Paul recall his father’s words about desert power. Paul will have to make a move against the Emperor and House Harkonnen to secure the House Atreides’ future, and the Fremen will play a vital role in that.

Read More: Movies Like Dune