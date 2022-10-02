Does Helaena Have Dragon Dreams, Explained

Based on certain sections of George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel ‘Fire & Blood,’ ‘HBO’S ‘House of the Dragon’ tells the story of the bitter civil war between two factions of the ruling Targaryen dynasty. The series is a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones,’ just as its source material is a prequel to Martin’s ongoing magnum opus, ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ book series. So they share lore, magic, and fantastical concepts. One such concept is the dragon’s dreams. The trait is incredibly rare and only manifests in the people with the blood of the dragons. Sometimes, dragons are part of the dream, but that’s not always the case. In episode 6, it is heavily hinted that Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban as adult and Evie Allen as young), the daughter of Viserys 1 and Alicent, is a dragon dreamer. Here is what we think about it. BOOK AND SHOW SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Haelaena a Dragon Dreamer?

Arguably the most well-known dragon dreamer was Daenys Targaryen, the daughter of Aenar Targaryen. In the books, when Daenys was still a maiden, she foresaw the Doom of Valyria. Heeding the prophetic warning, her father moved the family and all their belongings from the Valyrian Freehold to Dragonstone in 114 BC.

Since Daenys, there have been several dragon dreamers in House Targaryen and its cadet branch, House Blackfyre. ‘House of the Dragon’ reveals that Aegon the Conqueror himself was a dragon dreamer. The core prophecy of this universe, A song of Ice and Fire, was Aegon’s dragon dream. It wasn’t only ambition that prompted him to conquer Westeros; he knew that a great darkness would come from the distant North, and it could end the world of men. If humanity is to survive, Westeros must be united under a strong Targaryen ruler. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is also a dragon dreamer. Before the birth of the three dragons, Daenerys dreams of a black dragon. After the birth, her dreams and visions shift to other matters.

As for Helaena, the books never mention that she is a dragon dreamer. But then again, ‘Fire & Blood’ documents accounts of several largely reliable narrators. So, it’s very possible that none of them truly knew what Helaena was. In episode 6, We learn that Helaena has an interest in bugs. As she shows her mother a millipede from her collection, her younger brother Aemond walks into the room. Unlike his siblings and Velaryon cousins, Aemond hasn’t bonded with a dragon yet. So, he had ventured into the Dragonpit alone to claim a dragon. He fails, this time and gets admonished by his mother.

When her mother and brother are otherwise occupied, Helaena mutters to herself, “last ring has no legs at all.” While this can be a simple observation about the millipede, given the multi-layered story that the series creators are trying to tell, this is likely refers to Bran Stark,

What Helaena says next is even more interesting. She remarks, “He’ll have to close an eye,” while her mother and brother speak about Aemond’s dragon misadventure. And in episode 7, this comes true. On the evening of Laena Velaryon’s funeral, Aemond claims her dragon Vhagar, the biggest among the current lot and the only survivor from the days of the conquest. When he lands after an exhilarating flight, he is confronted by Laena’s daughters — Baela and Rhaena — and Rhaenyra’s sons — Jacaerys and Lucerys. They accuse Aemond of stealing Vhagar, while he calls Rhaenyra’s sons b*****ds. In the ensuing scuffle, Aemond loses one of his eyes. Later, to calm his mother down during her confrontation with Rhaenyra, he echoes his sister’s words from earlier. He may have lost an eye but has gained a dragon.

It will be interesting to see how the writers develop this aspect of the narrative. Helaena can very well become a Cassandra-like figure among the Greens — cursed to know what is to come but never to be believed. It is also possible that she has already seen the future, and her present behavior stems from her trauma. Perhaps the cruelest irony is that Viserys I is also a dragon dreamer. If he pays any attention to his children other than Rhaenyra, he might figure out a thing or two about them, including that Helaena is a dragon dreamer and potentially a powerful one. If he does that, he can stop the impending future from materializing. Unfortunately, that’s not the TV show we are watching.

Read More: Is Laenor Gay in House of the Dragon?