Is Laenor Gay in House of the Dragon?

‘House of the Dragon’ transports the audience to the world of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Based on ‘Fire & Blood,’ the 2018 book by George R. R. Martin, the series takes place 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen and revolves around the brutal war of succession between two factions of the ruling Targaryen dynasty. Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan as adult, Theo Nate as young, and Matthew Carver as child) is an important supporting character in the series. He is the heir to House Velaryon of Driftmark, one of the most powerful houses in Westeros when their longtime overlords, the Targaryens, sat on the Iron Throne. In episode 5, titled ‘We Light the Way,’ it is heavily implied that he is in a semi-secret relationship with Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod). Here is everything you need to know about it. BOOK AND SHOW SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Laenor Gay?

Yes, Laenor Velaryon is gay both in ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Fire & Blood.’ As the book is written from the perspectives of multiple individuals, the relationship between Laenor and Joffrey is speculated upon but never truly confirmed. In contrast, the series, as it has done away with multiple perspectives and instead focuses on a linear narrative, establishes that the relationship is indeed romantic. Viserys I (Paddy Considine) travels to Driftmark to arrange to match between Laenor and his daughter and heir Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy adult and Milly Alcock as young), navigating a restless sea in his condition. While this accentuates his desperation to secure allies for his daughter, it also notes how powerful House Velaryon currently is. They are the second house in Westeros to possess dragons, and Laenor’s father, Corlys, is one of the wealthiest men in the world.

While their parents talk among themselves about the terms and conditions of the marriage, Laenor and Rhaenyra have their own conversation on the beach. They have grown up together, and Rhaenyra is quite aware of her friend’s sexual orientation. They agree to do their duties and then find happiness and pleasure in the company of their preferred lovers.

However, the problem is that not everyone in that equation is on-board with this plan, and that leads to disastrous consequences. During the welcoming feast that King organizes for the Velaryons, Rhaenyra’s lover, Criston Cole, attacks Joffrey and beats him to death. Laenor is inconsolable when he and Rhaenyra are married in a subdued ceremony.

In the books, things play out a bit differently. The wedding was celebrated with feasts and jousting that lasted seven days. Criston killed Joffrey during the tourney and gave Ser Harwin Strong or Breakbones, the princess’ newest champion, a broken collarbone and a shattered elbow.

Rhaenyra had three children while she was married to Laenor: Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey. Rumors claim that their biological father is Breakbones as none of them share the classic Velaryon features with their parents. Given that white actors have been cast to portray these three characters, it leaves little chance for speculations.

When Laenor left for Driftmark after the wedding, many wondered whether the marriage even was consummated. At High Tide, Laenor was rumored to have begun a relationship with ser Qarl Correy, a household knight.

