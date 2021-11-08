Does Kayce Dutton Die on Yellowstone?

‘Yellowstone‘ mixes elements of Western drama with themes of family and legacy. The Dutton family is at the center of the narrative, and each member is unique with their own particular set of conflicts and struggles. However, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), the youngest son of John Dutton, easily stands out within this group of characters as he goes from being the family black sheep to John’s closest confidant. In the third season finale, a tragedy strikes the family, and Kayce’s fate is left up in the air. We are sure viewers must be itching to find out whether Kayce survives the dreadful attempt on his life, and here’s everything you need to know in that regard!

What Happens to Kayce on Yellowstone?

Kayce is introduced in the first episode of ‘Yellowstone’ as a somewhat estranged member of the Dutton family. He married Monica, a Native American woman, and has a son named Tate. Kayce lives with his family on the Broken Rock Reservation but moves to the Yellowstone Ranch in season 2. He slowly proves himself worthy of John’s recognition and is ready to do anything to protect his family. Kayce replaces John as the Livestock Agent and almost immediately excels at his new job.

In the third season finale, Kayce is at his office when a couple of shooters barge in and open fire on him. However, the former Navy SEAL anticipates the attack moments in advance and is able to flip his work desk to use it as cover. A deadly gunfight ensues between Kayce and the assailants while Beth, John, and the ranch are also attacked. The season ends with Kayce’s fate hanging in the balance.

Does Kayce Die on Yellowstone?

In the fourth season premiere titled ‘Half the Money,’ Kayce successfully evades the shooters and receives information about John’s attackers from Rip. He pursues the attackers, finds them, and kills them. However, Kayce is also wounded by a bullet during the gunfight. We later see Kayce patrolling his family’s land in a ghillie suit, thereby confirming that he is alive. He also has a few important interactions with John in the second episode.

However, these interactions have become the subject of a fan theory that claims Kayce is dead. John’s denial about his son’s death results in him having visions of Kayce. The fact that Kayce barely interacts with any other characters in the first two episodes of the fourth season lends credence to the idea. As interesting as the theory is, it is likely nothing more than that. In the episode, Rip directly speaks with Kayce, which would be impossible if he were merely a fragment of John’s imagination.

Therefore, fans need not worry as Kayce is definitely in the realm of the living. His limited screen time in the second episode is understandable as the narrative has to juggle the introduction of Carter and the departure of Jimmy. Kayce’s character has nothing to add to either of the plot threads and hence remains on the sidelines for most of the episode. However, Kayce is easily one of the most popular characters on the show, and actor Luke Grimes who essays the role of Kayce, is expected to appear throughout season 4. Therefore, Kayce’s storylines will come more into the spotlight as the fourth season progresses.

