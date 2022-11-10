Does Lindsay Lohan Sing in Falling for Christmas? Where to Listen to the Movie’s Soundtrack?

‘Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ is a heartwarming romantic comedy film. The plot revolves around a woman named Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan), a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after being in a bizarre accident and later ends up at the North Star bed-and-breakfast lodge owned by Jake (Chord Overstreet). Sierra has no recollection of her past life and gradually fits into Jake’s family. At one point in the film, we see Sierra singing along with Jake and the rest of the town. If you are wondering whether Lohan sings in ‘Falling for Christmas,’ we got you covered. Spoilers ahead.

Does Lohan sing in Falling for Christmas?

Yes, Lohan does sing in ‘Falling for Christmas.’ Her character attends a big street fair named Christmas Market with Jake and Jake’s daughter, Avy. Shortly after arriving at the fair, they encounter an elderly man who is heavily hinted to be Santa Clause. Later, as the townsfolks begin singing “Joy to the World,” Sierra joins in. For the movie, Lohan also did a cover of ‘Jingle Bell Rock.’ The last time she sang that song, it was 2004, and she was playing Cady in ‘Mean Girls.’

Where to Listen to the Movie’s Soundtrack?

Being a Christmas film, ‘Falling for Christmas’ has a soundtrack that focuses more on the celebration of the particular holiday. Here is where you can listen to the songs featured in the ‘Falling for Christmas’ soundtrack.

1. (Everybody Waitin’ for) The Man with the Bag

The track is performed by Darren Criss and features Adam Lambert. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

2. Do It Like This

Daphne Willis performs “Do It Like This.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

3. Nutcracker Suite

“Nutcracker Suite is performed by Cameron Tyler and Ali Tomineek.

4. Angels from the Realms of Glory

Studio musicians perform “Angels from the Realm of Glory.”

5. Two Days of Christmas

Studio City Sound Singers perform “Two Days of Christmas.”

6. Yodelling Mazurka

Studio musicians perform “Yodelling Mazurka” for ‘Falling for Christmas.”

7. Jingle Bell Rock

Serena Ryder performs this rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

8. All out of Love

The track is performed by Air Supply. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

9. Glenorchy Gay Gardens.

This track is arranged by Donald Patrick Shaw.

10. Must be Christmas

Michael Damian performs ‘Must be Christmas.”

11. We Wish You the Merriest

“We Wish You the Merriest” is performed by John Tesh. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

12. Up on the House Top

Studio City Sound Singers perform “Up on the house Top.”

13. Everybody Loves Christmas

Chord Overstreet performs “Everybody Loves Christmas.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

14. Jolly Old Saint Nick

This track is performed by Studio City Sound Singers.

15. All because of Mr. Santa Clause

The track is provided to the makers of the film by APM Music.

16. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

The track is performed by Frankie Avalon. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

17. Jingle Bells

The traditional song is performed by Aliana Lohan. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

18. Without You

Written by Aliana Lohan, Bede Benjamin-Karpaal, and Jason Mater, “Without You” is performed by Aliana Lohan. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

19. We Wish You a Merry Christmas

The traditional song is performed by Yo Kinky for the film.

20. Jingle Bell Rock

This particular version has been performed by Lohan and Ali Tomineek.

21. Joy to the World

In ‘Falling for Christmas,’ “Joy to the World” is performed by the Budapest Scoring Choir.

Read More: Who Plays Jake in Falling for Christmas? Was He in Glee?