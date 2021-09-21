Does Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers Get Pregnant in Supergirl Season 6?

When ‘Supergirl‘ actress Melissa Benoist announced her pregnancy in March 2020, fans wondered how producers would deal with her real-life condition on the show. Moreover, with Melissa essaying Kara Danvers (Kara Zor-El), there was speculation that the pregnancy might somehow tie into the plotline, and Kara might end up having a baby. Keeping the rumors aside, we decided to delve into the details of the situation and come up with an answer!

Does Kara Danvers Get Pregnant in Supergirl Season 6?

With Kara Danvers and Mon-El being a fan-favorite duo, fans believed Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy could be played into their storyline. Interestingly, Melissa’s real-life husband, Christopher Wood, essays the character of Mon-el, which further raised fans’ hopes. However, it was not to be as producers decided not to show Kara as pregnant on Season 6.

In March 2020, Melissa Benoist took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy through a beautiful post. Thankfully, at that time, ‘Supergirl’ was on a hiatus as production was paused due to the Covid-19 crisis. The pause in production allowed Melissa to experience a smooth pregnancy. Towards the end of September, the actress took to social media and announced that she had given birth a few weeks prior. Thus, with the whole of Melissa’s pregnancy occurring during the pause in production, she never had to perform in a pregnant state. However, the question of maternity leave remained, and Melissa was not ready to return to filming immediately after childbirth. Thus, although the filming for season 6 began in October 2020, Kara decided to take a leave and not rejoin the cast until January 2021. Therefore, to facilitate her leave and keep filming unaffected, the producers decided on a particular course of action.

In the premiere episode of ‘Supergirl’ season 6, Kara fights Lex Luthor in the Fortress of Solitude. Although Kara’s allies manage to outnumber the supervillain, he uses a Phantom Zone projector and traps Kara in the Phantom Zone, a parallel universe with a different sense of time that doubles as a Kryptonian Prison. In the Phantom Zone, Kara finds herself amongst other aliens as her allies try to devise a way to get her out.

According to sources, this was an efficient way to keep the plot flowing and filming uninterrupted as Melissa Benoist took her maternity leave from filming. Moreover, with the actress returning to sets in 2021, it is reported that her parts were filmed separately and edited into the final cut. Thus, although Melissa Benoist experienced a wonderful pregnancy and is now the proud mother of her child, Kara Danvers will never get pregnant on ‘Supergirl’ Season 6.

