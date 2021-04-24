For those who grew up playing the namesake fighting video games, director Simon McQuoid’s fantasy martial arts film ‘Mortal Kombat’ is pure wish-fulfillment. While this is not the first time that the video game franchise has been adapted for a live-action movie, but the fighting sequences and the CGI in the Mortal Kombat (1995) and its sequel ‘Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’ (1997) have become somewhat dated, so the 2021 reboot has been a long time coming. The story revolves around a tournament of epic proportions in which Earth’s champions are pitted against those of Outworld.

The fighters representing Earth have lost 9 out of 10 tournaments. If they lose the 10th, Outworld will subjugate all living beings in the world. With that in mind, Earth champions begin training, desperately hoping that they will unlock their arcane, a unique ability granted to each champion by the dragon mark of the tournament before it begins. In franchise filmmaking, post-credits scenes have become a norm as it helps create a connection between a film and the next entry in the franchise. If you are wondering whether ‘Mortal Kombat’ has a post-credits scene, here is what we know.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene in Mortal Kombat?

No, there is no post-credit scene in ‘Mortal Kombat.’ But it still perfectly sets up the sequel. ‘Mortal Kombat’ is relatively long for a non-stop action-adventure film, with its runtime being about 1 hour and 50 minutes. It spends a considerable portion of its last part opening up plot points that will be addressed in future films.

Earth’s champions win the 10th tournament, but before leaving, Outworld warlock Shang Tsung (Chin Han) warns Thunder God Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) that he will return the next time with an army. Raiden seems to have a plan to combat this. He sends out the champions to find people like them. This means that the sequel will have a much bigger scale than the first. Shang Tsung takes his fighters back to Outworld. According to him, death is just another “portal.” This insinuates that he can bring his fighters back from the dead. Considering how Raden brought back Scorpion, both parties seem to be willing to bend the rules to gain the upper hand.

After they fight Bi-Han / Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) together and defeat him, Cole Young (Lewis Tan) and his ancestor Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) have a conversation during which the latter asks Cole to protect their family. Now that Scorpion seems to be back from Netherrealm, he might join forces with Cole to defeat the warriors of Outworld. As the film ends, Cole sets out for Hollywood, where he plans to recruit actor Johnny Cage for their cause. Cage is likely to play an important role in the story of the prospective sequel.

