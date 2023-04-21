Does Rachel Weisz Have a Twin in Real Life? Was She Pregnant During Dead Ringers?

Based on David Cronenberg’s eponymous film and ‘Twins’ by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland, Amazon Prime Video’s psychological thriller series ‘Dead Ringers’ revolves around the inseparable Mantle sisters, who dream of opening a highly-equipped birthing center. Elliot and Beverly share a close connection, only for their lives to turn around when the latter starts to date Genevieve. Elliot soon finds out that her sister is pregnant as Beverly awaits the welcome of her twin babies with her partner. Academy Award-winning actress Rachel Weisz headlines the cast of the series. Intrigued by the saga of the twins, the viewers must be wondering whether the actress has a twin sister and was pregnant during the filming of the series. Let us share the answers!

Does Rachel Weisz Have a Twin in Real Life?

No, Rachel Weisz doesn’t have a twin sister. In the series, Weisz plays both Elliot and Beverly. Although she doesn’t have a twin, the acclaimed actress knows what she would do if she found out that she has an identical one. “I’d just go meet them and say hello, I think. Go for a walk,” Weisz told Screen Rant about the hypothetical scenario. Weisz had to mentally divide herself into two to do justice to the differences that define Elliot and Beverly. “I just always thought two different people were going to play them because they are just two different people. I mean, obviously, I’m not completely crazy — somewhere I knew [I was playing both], but I felt like there was going to be two of me doing them,” the actress told EW.

After playing both Elliot and Beverly, Weisz reached a point where she cannot pick a favorite. “I don’t even know which one was more fun or which was more difficult, because they were both challenging and both joyous. And both just gorgeously written characters, aberrant, strange, unusual women to inhabit. I love them both,” the actress added. Having said that, there were instances that challenged the actress while playing both roles. “I did love performing Elliot being Beverly or Beverly being Elliot. That was a juicy, juicy challenge,” the actress said in the same Screen Rant interview.

Although Weisz doesn’t have a twin sister, she has a younger one. The actress’ sister Anna Alexandra “Minnie” Weisz, who is over a year younger than the former, is a photographer and visual artist who specializes in the camera obscura. Her photographs are featured in books published by influential authors such as Mary Warner Marien, John Ingeldew, etc.

Was Rachel Weisz Pregnant During Dead Ringers?

No, Rachel Weisz was not pregnant during ‘Dead Ringers.’ Beverly’s baby bump in the show is an artificial addition to the character’s costumes. While filming the scenes that feature both Elliot and Beverly, the actress had to perform as one of the two sisters on a particular side, change her costumes, and return to play the other sister on the other side. Weisz must have had to wear and remove the bump several times during the shoot for the sake of her performance.

Weisz announced her last pregnancy in April 2018. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery,” the actress told The New York Times. In September 2018, Weisz and her husband Daniel Craig welcomed their daughter, whose name is not yet made public by the couple. The actress also has a son named Henry Aronofsky with her ex-partner Darren Aronofsky, with whom she was in a relationship between 2001 and 2010.

