Does Ray Die in Kaleidoscope? [Spoiler]

Netflix’s ‘Kaleidoscope‘ follows the story of Ray Vernon who plans a daring heist to steal billions of dollars. He brings together a team of six people, all of whom are specialists in their fields. It takes Ray a lifetime of patience and planning to come up with a plan that is more than about money. He wants to ruin the man that destroyed his life. However, embarking on the path of revenge leads Ray to dig not only the grave of his enemy but also of himself and the people he loves. In the end, things don’t turn out the way they were supposed to. If you are wondering what happens to Ray, then here’s what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD

Does Ray Die?

Ray’s journey in ‘Kaleidoscope’ is full of many twists and turns, which continue even after the heist is over. It begins twenty-five years before the heist when his wife dies while he is on another job. Following this, he is arrested and has to lose his daughter too. For seventeen years, he lived in prison. It is not just the law’s punishment for him, but one that he inflicts on himself because he feels guilty for what happened to his wife. But then he discovers that he has Parkinson’s. This means that he is running out of time and could die in a few months or a few years, depending on his luck.

The news of his impending death spurs him into action and he breaks out of prison to reunite with his daughter, whom he has not seen for seventeen years. He hopes to reconcile with her and wishes to spend the rest of his life in peace. To help him with it, Ava helps fake his death and gives him a new identity. This way, everyone, including the FBI believes that Ray is gone and he gets a clean slate as Leo Pap.

Just when he is about to embark on his new life as Leo, he discovers that his enemy Graham Davies has also taken over a new identity. He is now Roger Salas and has everything that Ray ever wanted. To ruin him, Ray starts to plan a heist which eventually leads to him stealing the bonds belonging to the Triplets. His inside man is his own daughter, who had previously been unaware of Roger’s past. While she agrees to help her father, she also warns him of the people that he is trying to rob. While he may ruin Roger Salas, the Triplets wouldn’t be so forgiving either.

In the end, what Hannah had feared is exactly what happens. She tried to save her father and the rest of the crew by stealing the bonds from them and giving almost all of them back to the Triplets. Still, Ray’s heist leaves the Triplets vulnerable. Before this, no one would have thought about stealing from them. While they did get all of their money back, they also have to protect their reputation. By striking them, Ray showed other thieves that it is not that difficult to steal from the Triplets. Getting away with it, however, is a completely different thing.

For months, Ray and Ava succeed in keeping their head low and escaping the law as well as the Triplets. In the end, however, when Ava is dead and his money is gone, Ray has nothing left. It is also clear that he doesn’t have much time left because the disease has worsened in the past few months. He has accepted his fate, so he comes back to New York and makes peace with his daughter as well as with Roger Salas. In the final scene, as he walks away, someone walks behind him and pulls a gun to his head and as the screen blacks out, we hear a shot. While we never see Ray actually get shot, it isn’t hard to conclude that he is gone for good this time. The Triplets didn’t wait for his illness to take its course. They had him killed as soon as he came out of hiding because they wanted to send a message to anyone who would think about trying to rob them the next time.

Read More: Does Bob Die in Kaleidoscope? [Spoiler]