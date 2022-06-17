Does Spiderhead Have a Mid or End-Credits Scene?

In the age of franchise filmmaking, mid-credits and end-credits serve multiple purposes. Most frequently, they are used to offer a teaser to the fans of what is coming in a given franchise. The Marvel Cinematic Universe does this masterfully. The mid-credits and end-credits are also sometimes used for unadulterated fanservice. In some films and TV shows, they are utilized to wrap up any loose thread of the narrative. ‘Spiderhead’ stars Chris Hemsworth, one of the biggest franchise actors in Hollywood today, and Miles Teller, whose previous film ‘Tom Gun: Maverick’ (which was incidentally made by ‘Spiderhead’ director Joseph Kosinski) has turned out to be a megahit. So, understandably, there are bound to be questions about mid-credits and end-credit scenes in ‘Spiderhead.’ Here is what you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD,

Is There a Mid or End-Credits Scene in Spiderhead?

No, there is no mid or end-credits scene in ‘Spiderhead,’ The film is the cinematic adaptation of American author George Saunders’ short story ‘Escape from Spiderhead,’ which was first printed in The New Yorker in 2010. The film’s plot virtually wraps up in the climactic and post-climactic sequences, so there seems to be little need for a mid or end-credits scene. Moreover, the chances for a sequel don’t seem to be that significant, given that the source material doesn’t have one. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s completely impossible; Netflix has a long history of developing sequels of projects that are complete on their own. Either way, there is no scene teasing a future project set in the same universe at the end of ‘Spiderhead.’

In the climactic scene, Steve (Chris Hemsworth) reveals that he wants Jeff (Teller) to administer Darkenfloxx, a drug that causes severe mental and emotional stress, to Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett). Jeff knows the effects of Darkenfloxx and has seen a woman kill herself under its influence. So, he adamantly refuses to put Lizzy through the same ordeal. It is then revealed that Lizzy was incarcerated because her nine-month-old daughter died after she left her at a Walmart parking lot for three hours in July. Like Jeff, Lizzy believes she deserves every bit of pain she suffers and urges Jeff to administer Darkenfloxx to her. He does, and she begins to writhe in pain.

Suddenly, Steve starts laughing. It turns out that Mark, his technical associate, has spiked his MobiPak, and now, Jeff has control over the device. He makes Steve feel the effects of some of the drugs and forces him to reveal that the main drug they were testing was B-6 or OBDX or Obediex, which grants an administrator considerable control over a subject. They fight, Steve’s MobiPak gets damaged, and the drugs begin to flood his system. He sends the other inmates after Jeff and Lizzy and gets on his seaplane. Just as Mark nears the facility with the authorities, Steve takes off. However, due to the drugs, he crashes against a rock face and dies.

Steve told Jeff earlier that the latter and Lizzy were free according to the law. Jeff and Lizzy watch Steve’s plane explode while escaping on a boat. Now that they are truly free, they can begin to live their lives again.

