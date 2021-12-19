Does Yennefer Get Her Magic Back in The Witcher Season 2?

Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is one of the main characters of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series. A gifted sorceress, she becomes one of the most powerful magic users as the first season progresses. At the Battle of Sodden Hill, she uses dangerous fire magic to obliterate the enemy forces of the Nilfgaardian Empire. Afterward, those who knew her, including Geralt of Rivia, come to think she is dead. However, as the season 2 premiere episode reveals, she is alive but has been taken captive by the sorceress Fringilla Vigo and the remaining Nilfgaardian soldiers.

They are later ambushed by an Elven scouting party. The Elves kill the soldiers and take Yennefer and Fringilla to Francesca, an Elven mage. It is revealed that the three women are having similar dreams. They meet the Deathless Mother or Voleth Meir, an ancient demon imprisoned by the first witchers inside a hut. The encounter helps Yennefer realize that she has lost her connection to Chaos, a form of primordial power that the mages use to cast spells. Without Chaos, Yennefer can’t use magic. If you are wondering whether she ever gets her magic back, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Yennefer Get Her Magic Back?

Yes, Yennefer gets her magic back in ‘The Witcher’ season 2. After her encounter with Voleth, the entity’s voice continues to persist in her mind, hinting at and suggesting for Yennefer to do certain things. It is on the advice of Voleth that she frees Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach when she is supposed to execute him. Despite this, she continues to resist the demon’s taunts and mockeries. However, after she is captured by the local guards in the city of Oxenfurt and told that she will be executed, she agrees to do the demon’s bidding in exchange for gaining access to Chaos again. Voleth teleports her away and tells her that she will regain her magic once she brings Ciri to the monolith that the latter toppled.

After reuniting with Geralt at the Temple of Melitele and meeting Ciri, Yennefer discovers that the young girl is Geralt’s Child Surprise. She immediately feels conflicted about what she is supposed to do, but when the fire mage Rience, who is also tracking Ciri and Geralt, attacks, Yennefer teaches Ciri how to cast a portal spell and leaves the temple with her. Although Ciri doesn’t know, Yennefer has just betrayed her and Geralt. She convinces Ciri to head toward Cintra. However, as they travel, she starts to realize the bond that Geralt and Ciri have between them and begins to see Ciri as the amazing young woman that she is.

Although Yennefer refuses to comply with Voleth, the latter still gets out of her cage and possesses Ciri. Yennefer sacrifices herself and pulls the demon into her body, freeing Ciri from Coleth’s corrupting influence. After Ciri transports herself, Geralt, and a possessed Yennefer to another sphere, the demon finally leaves Yennefer’s body. When they return to their world, Yennefer discovers that her connection to Chaos has been re-established. Ultimately, the sacrifice that she made for the young princess restores Yennefer’s magic.

