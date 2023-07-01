Does Young Ian Die in Outlander? What Happens to Him?

The third episode of Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ season 7 depicts the confrontation between James “Jamie” Fraser and Mr. Arch Bug after the Scotsman finds a bar of gold in Arch’s possession. When Jamie asks Arch about the same, the latter reveals that the bar was a part of the lost Jacobite treasure, garnered by him from the grave of Hector Cameron, one of the thieves who stole the treasure. While trying to find the rest of the gold bars Arch garnered from Cameron’s grave, Young Ian accidentally kills Arch’s wife Mrs. Bug. In return for his wife’s life, Ian offers his to the old man, making the viewers concerned about Jamie’s nephew’s fate. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Young Ian Die? What Happens to Him?

No, Young Ian does not die. ‘Outlander’ is a television adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ novel series. Young Ian is still alive in the ongoing novel series and doesn’t die in the ninth and the last published novel, titled ‘Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,’ of the series. In the third episode of the seventh season, although Ian offers his life to Arch Bug in return for killing his wife, the old man refuses to kill him since he wants to wait for something worth taking from Jamie’s nephew. Soon after the incident, Ian joins his uncle and aunt Claire Fraser as they leave for Scotland for Jamie to hand the former over to his mother Jenny.

In ‘An Echo in the Bone,’ the seventh ‘Outlander’ novel, Jamie, Claire, and Ian get involved in the Revolutionary War before they can leave America to end up in Scotland. Ian continues to safeguard his uncle as he kills a blackmailer who troubles Jamie. Before Ian and his family leave for Scotland, he leaves his dog Rollo with a Quaker woman named Rachel Hunter. After arriving in Scotland, Ian learns that his father Ian the Elder is dying of consumption. Although he reunites with his father and mother, Ian doesn’t stay with them for good. In 1778, Ian returns to America with Claire.

Towards the end of ‘An Echo in the Bone,’ Ian and Rachel reunite and they develop feelings for each other. Meanwhile, Arch Bug tries to hurt Rachel to exact his vengeance on Ian for killing his wife. Jamie’s son William comes to the rescue of Rachel and kills Arch. Ian, to get together with Rachel, tells her that he would even turn Quaker for her but she accepts him as “her wolf.” In ‘Written in My Own Heart’s Blood,’ the eighth novel of the ‘Outlander’ novel series, Ian and Rachel meet William, only for Rachel to let the soldier know that they are engaged.

Since William has feelings for Rachel, he comes in between her and Ian’s relationship, only for the soldier to end up having a fight with the latter, which leads to Ian’s arrest. Jamie eventually gets involved in the predicament between his son and nephew and makes sure that Ian gets released. Ian also reunites with his mother Jenny at Lord John Grey’s house. Ian and Rachel then eventually marry and they end up in Fraser’s Ridge. They welcome their first son in early June 1779. In ‘Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,’ the ninth ‘Outlander’ novel, Ian starts to believe that the child of his former lover Emily can be his.

Rachel doesn’t let Ian leave alone to find Emily as she joins her husband in his endeavor. They eventually meet Emily, who lets them know that her son Tótis can be Ian’s child. Emily then asks the couple to take him with them for her son’s betterment.

