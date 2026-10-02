Is Doing Life Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Tyler Perry, Netflix’s ‘Doing Life‘ brings together two people who initially stand on opposite ends of life, quite literally. When a prison riot endangers the life of a corrections officer named Anika, a prisoner named Carousel White saves her life, even enduring injuries in the process. Months later, Anika, now a single mom on a new chapter in her life, has another encounter with Carousel, who is out on parole. Together, they begin navigating this new chapter of life. What begins as a friendship between two people with very different perspectives in life gradually evolves into a story about shared human experiences and how grief and moving on from it bring people from all walks of life together.

Doing Life is a Work of Fiction Inspired by Tyler Perry’s Real-life Encounters

‘Doing Life’ is a fictional story loosely informed by Tyler Perry’s real-life observations and experiences. While the exact storylines of Carousel White and Anika have been invented from scratch, Perry acknowledged drawing on people he has encountered in his own life. In a conversation with People, he recalled knowing “people who come out of prison looking for a second chance” and “single mothers who are doing everything they can to provide for their children.” Perry’s conception of his two protagonists serves as a fictionalization of these observations, with both Carousel and Anika serving as composite figures, as well as creative constructs with their own fleshed-out arcs.

While people who were formerly inmates and single mothers aren’t often discussed in the same breath, Perry found out that they have a few elements in common. He explained, “I was inspired by the resilience I’ve seen in both, and by the idea that sometimes the people we least expect can understand each other in ways no one else can.” In doing so, he went on to identify the two groups as people who are often isolated and alienated by society. Charting out their unique lived experiences in the same storyline, as such, proved to be an ambitious creative exercise. He further added that his intention was to explore how people facing distinct hardships might find understanding and companionship in one another.

Doing Life is a Story About Second Chances on Both a Personal and Societal Level

While the movie might not be based on a real-life romantic relationship between a former prisoner and a single parent, it nonetheless finds its driving force in real human emotions. When elaborating on Carousel White’s character in the interview, Tyler Perry noted that he is someone “who, on paper, might seem beyond redemption, but who is fighting hard (…) to turn his life around.” Actor Jay Reeves, who plays Carousel, also identified rehabilitation as one of the central themes in the film. Talking to Eurexclusivewatch, he expanded the message to the world at large, asserting that society needs more second chances and healing. The same point is also reflected prominently in ‘Doing Life,’ which is a story about two characters moving on from a traumatic past to carve a new present.

Perry also praised actor Naomi Baker, who essays Anika, for bringing a sense of strength and resilience to her character. While neither actor has mentioned any particular inspiration that helped shape their respective performances, it is very likely that they researched real-life accounts of ex-convicts and single parents and integrated those experiences into their respective roles. Rather than being a biographical story, ‘Doing Life’ uses its fictionality to its advantage, becoming a tale that can inspire viewers on a universal level, while still retaining a human core.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Doing Life Filmed?