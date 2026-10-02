Where Was Netflix’s Doing Life Filmed?

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Netflix’s ‘Doing Life’ is a drama movie that chronicles the intersecting journeys of a single mother named Anika and an ex-convict named Carousel. While the former is struggling to survive and find her footing, the ex-con with untapped talent and great potential is looking for ways to redeem himself and prove he has reformed. As their paths collide under the most challenging circumstances, Anika and Carousel form an unexpected bond despite their differences. Starring Naomi Baker, Jay Reeves, Tamberla Perry, Lucky Johnson, and Karen Obilom, the tale of second chances, redemption, and hope unfolds across a variety of settings, including the prison and Anika’s house, highlighting the different facets of life and its challenges.

Doing Life Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Doing Life’ was conducted entirely in Georgia, especially across Atlanta and Tattnall County. From what we can tell, principal photography for the Tyler Perry directorial took place around March 2025, over the course of several weeks. Tamberla Perry, who steps into the role of Cathy, shared a few words of gratitude after the conclusion of the shoot. She said, “What an honor to be in ATL on the most beautiful lot I’ve ever seen. What TP has done, has created this nothing short of magnificent. God will do what he says he will do. All the time…Big Cuz @tylerperry thank you for the call. You challenged me and didn’t let up till you got what you needed it. Thank you, thank you. you are a giant. And we love you!”

Atlanta, Georgia

The production team of ‘Doing Life’ settled on Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia, as the primary filming destination. While filming in the Peach State, they utilized several local sites to paint the visual canvas of the Netflix movie. A few scenes were shot in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. The historic district is now an arts and culture hub located just southwest of Downtown Atlanta. The sequence featuring Anika and Carousel on a movie date was filmed at the iconic Plaza Theatre at 1049 Ponce de Leon Avenue. As the two embrace in a wholesome hug during their date, the backdrop highlights the Art Deco style design and the classic retro marquee of the city’s oldest independent cinema theater. The “Plaza” sign was replaced with “Tavern” during the shooting.

While the aforementioned locations were used to lens a few parts of the movie, the majority of the filming took place at Tyler Perry Studios at One Tyler Perry Studio Way. Standing on the former Fort McPherson Army Base, the 330-acre film and television production studio hosted the filming of events in the lives of Anika and Carousel as they strive to navigate the ups and downs while trying to help the world understand and accept their unique bond. Several factors, such as being equipped with 12 state-of-the-art sound stages, first-rate production facilities, and a diverse array of sets on the expansive backlot, make it a favorable shooting spot for Tyler Perry productions like ‘Doing Life.’

Tattnall County, Georgia

In order to shoot additional portions for ‘Doing Life,’ the filming unit also traveled southeast of Atlanta to Tattnall County. There, the cast and crew members set up camp in and around Georgia State Prison at 300 1st Avenue South in the city of Reidsville. The scenes depicting the fictional Holloway State Correctional Facility, where Carousel is serving his time, were taped in the real-life prison, which was redressed and transformed into a film set. Talking about her experience working with Tyler Perry over the course of filming, Jasmine Sargent, who plays Lisa, told Daily Press: “It was super fun, fast-paced, and inspiring because he comes in knowing exactly what he wants and how to get it quickly. He’s a machine. A genius.”

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