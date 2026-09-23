Where Was The Love Hypothesis Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Claire Scanlon at the helm, Prime Video’s ‘The Love Hypothesis’ is an adaptation of the eponymous New York Times best-selling novel written by Ali Hazelwood. The romantic comedy movie centers on a bright and talented PhD candidate named Olive, who gets her heart broken when her best friend, Ahn, falls for her crush, Jeremy. To prove she has moved on and that it no longer bothers her, Olive impulsively kisses her intimidating professor, Adam Carlsen.

For personal reasons and to test their theories about love, Olive and Adam agree to get into a fake relationship with a list of ground rules. However, what begins as a mutually beneficial agreement becomes something realistically romantic as the two feel sparks between them. Featuring stellar performances from Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, and Jaboukie Young-White, the film is primarily set at Stanford University, where Olive and Adam’s student-teacher bond blossoms into romance.

The Love Hypothesis Filming Locations

‘The Love Hypothesis’ was filmed primarily in Quebec, especially in and around Montreal. A minor chunk was also reportedly shot in Pasadena, California. According to reports, principal photography for the Lili Reinhart starrer got underway in July 2025 and went on for more than a month before wrapping up by the end of August of the same year.

Montreal, Quebec

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘The Love Hypothesis’ were shot in and around the city of Montreal. The cast and crew members took over the campus of Concordia University – Loyola Campus at 7141 Sherbrooke Street West and transformed it into Stanford University. The corridors and several buildings at the campus feature in multiple scenes. In addition, the filming unit reportedly set up camp at John Abbott College at 21275 Rue Lakeshore in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and outside McGill University – Macdonald Campus at 21111 Lakeshore Road in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

During a conversation with Collider, Lili Reinhart opened up about her experience on set with her fellow cast and crew members. She stated, “I just shot it for two months in Montreal. Yeah, holy s**t. I mean, I’ve done things based off of IP before, but I… yeah, TikTok really, really loved what I was getting, putting out there for the movie. As for the movie itself, I mean, we had a really good time shooting it, and I had the best co-star of all time in Tom Bateman, and everyone else. It was a really fun, young, fun cast. And I think we’re just hoping that we do, you know, the book lovers justice and that it’s—I don’t know, I mean, I did my job, I did my job, and now I just hope that it does well.”

To get ready for the intimate scene between Olive and Adam, Reinhart and Tom Bateman ordered McDonald’s in the middle of the night to keep it real and take off any extra pressure. At a Prime Book Club event, Reinhart revealed, “We were shooting weirdly in front of an open window, which was alarming… The passersby on the street probably got a free show that night! What can you do?” Since it was a late-night scene, Bateman thought “we’re going to be safe; there won’t be people walking past the windows. (But) it’s like a Sunday afternoon. There are people out, there are children out there.”

Pasadena, California

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘The Love Hypothesis’ also traveled to Pasadena in Southern California. According to reports, they took over the California Institute of Technology campus at 1200 East California Boulevard and shot key scenes depicting Stanford University at various spots, including the William G. Kerckhoff Marine Laboratory, Bechtel Mall, and Caltech Hall Pond.

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