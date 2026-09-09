Where Was Why Did I Get Married Again Filmed?

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Netflix’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ is a sequel to ‘Why Did I Get Married?‘ and ‘Why Did I Get Married Too?’ and the third installment in the ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ film series. The romantic comedy drama movie revolves around the destination wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter, Jasmine. As her Italian marriage to Wesley nears, the couples from previous installments reunite, bringing back some of the old drama. With Marcus and many others not approving of her marriage, Jasmine must navigate several familial challenges right before she ties the knot to Wesley. The setting for their destination wedding is Lake Como, Italy, where the scenic vistas and picturesque landscapes add depth to the romantic and comedic themes of the film.

Why Did I Get Married Again? Filming Locations

‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ was shot in Italy and Georgia, especially in Lombardy and Atlanta. As per reports, principal photography for the Tyler Perry directorial and starrer got underway in late September 2025 and wrapped up after about four weeks or so in late October of the same year. While the shooting was ongoing, Perry took to social media and shared a few words about it. He revealed, “Really having fun with this group again!! Filming is going great! It’s hilarious, poignant, and powerful. Can’t wait for y’all to see this one! Here we go again!!”

Lombardy, Italy

The Italian administrative region of Lombardy served as the primary production location for ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?,’ with most of the scenes set in Italy being shot on location. Several sequences involving the destination wedding of Jasmine and Wesley were lensed in and around Lake Como as the cast and crew members set up camp at a luxurious lakeside resort. Lake Como is known for its religious sites, historic villas, and rich culture, making it a significant travel and filming destination.

One of the lead cast members, Taraji P. Henson, described her experience of shooting on location at Lake Como as “breathtaking.” She was also impressed by the food. During a conversation with People, she stated, “This was one of those projects that I knew I had to say yes to, not just because of Tyler, but because of this entire cast. It’s also not every day that you get to work with one of your best friends, so sharing scenes with my girl Tasha Smith was amazing. We almost had too much fun!”

Atlanta, Georgia

A significant chunk of ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ was also reportedly lensed in the city of Atlanta, the county seat of Georgia’s Fulton County. For taping multiple indoor scenes, the production team made the most of the facilities at Tyler Perry Studios, which is situated on One Tyler Perry Studio Way in Atlanta. The 330-acre film studio is home to a total of 12 purpose-built sound stages of varying sizes and 200 acres of green space. It also consists of more than a dozen standing sets, such as an Airport Terminal, a hospital, a chapel, a county jail, a prison yard, a police station, a law office, a coffee shop, and more. Besides the Tyler Perry directorial, the Gate City has hosted the production of many film and TV projects, including ‘Regretting You,’ ‘The Idea of You,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ ‘A Family Affair,’ ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ ‘Father of the Bride,’ ‘All the Queen’s Men,’ and ‘It’s Not Like That.’

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