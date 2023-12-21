Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas: Shooting Locations and Cast Details

With Joe Lazarov serving as the director, NBC’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ is a musical drama film that puts a spotlight on Dolly Parton as she has a strong desire to uplift the spirits of the world and everyone around this Christmas, by sharing the magic of the mountain. With a lot of chaos, surrounding the production numbers and rehearsal, ensuing in the background, Dolly goes back to her past as she is guided by visions of her personal Three Wise Men.

Finally, when her time to shine arrives, Dolly shows everyone that Christmas is all about the people and that its real magic lies in our hearts. The inspirational Great Smoky Mountains and the Christmas setting in and around Dollywood make the audience pose questions about the movie musical’s filming locations.

Where Was Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas Filmed?

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ was shot in the State of Tennessee, particularly in Pigeon Forge. To maintain the authenticity of the events that transpire in the film, the movie was taped on location. As per reports, the production of the musical film took place throughout August 2022. So, let’s traverse across the places in the Southeastern part of the country that served as the filming sites for the Dolly Parton starrer.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The shooting of ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ took place in its entirety at Dollywood, a family amusement park located at 2700 Dollywood Parks Boulevard in the resort city of Pigeon Forge in Sevier County, Tennessee. If the name is any indication, Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Enterprises are equal owners of the park. Since the movie is named after the singing legend and also stars her in the lead, it isn’t surprising that it was filmed in the mountain city that lies at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, where Dolly hails from. In the film, the park where Dolly weaves her magic through her beautiful voice is actually the award-winning theme park that spans about 150 acres.

Taking into consideration the fact that Dollywood is a representation of Southern culture and hospitality and is packed with several thrilling rides and coasters as well as entertaining shows and vibrant festivals, it only makes sense that the holiday movie was shot here. From over a 100-foot curtain wall embellished with lights to a gigantic Christmas tree, the property has everything that screams the festive season and thus complements the narrative of the movie. Therefore, despite it being filmed in the scorching heat of the summer in August, the production crew managed to recreate the aesthetic and jolly spirit of the Yuletide season, using everything that the park provides.

Talking about it in an interview with The Tennessean, Dolly said, “I just knew we had the best musicians, dancers, singers, and all the great scenery — everything at Dollywood would lend itself to a great show.” The icon also opened up about how special the festival is to her, adding that she didn’t really need to prepare for the role. “It doesn’t take much for me to get in the spirit: some decorations, some Christmas music and I’m good to go. In my own life, for real, I start my Christmas decorations and singing Christmas songs the day after Thanksgiving. I start decorating outside putting the wreaths on the gates and Christmas trees outside. From then till first of the year, I’m celebrating Christmas,” Dolly said.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas Cast

No point for guessing that Dolly Parton headlines the cast of the NBC production. Well, this is not the singer-songwriter’s first acting rodeo; over the years, she has showcased her acting prowess as herself or a fictional character in shows and movies like ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Grace and Frankie,’ ‘Christmas on the Square,’ ‘Christmas at Dollywood,’ ‘Hannah Montana,’ ‘The Orville,’ ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.’ Alongside Dolly, the movie stars ’13 Reasons Why’ fame Tom Everett Scott as Sam Haskell, while ‘The Rookie’ star Angel Parker essays the character of Jasmine. Mary Lane Haskell steps into the role of Miss Moody, whereas Ana Gasteyer portrays Susan Roberts.

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ also features electrifying cameos by some very popular personalities from film, television, and music world, such as Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and the singer’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. In addition, Dolly’s sisters Rachel Parton George and Cassie Parton Griffith make an appearance in the film. The supporting cast further comprises Bryan Batt as David, Brendan Bradley as Billy, Rhoda Griffis as Judy Ogle, Liam Rauhoff, Steve Summers, Kathryn Burns as Kat, Joseph Yang as Woody, Ladon Williams as Clyde, Tamiko Robinson Steele as Clyde’s Mom, Marin Miller as Angela’s Mom, and David Hull as Satan.

