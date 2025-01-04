Dolores Avery: What Happened to Steven Avery’s Mother?

Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer’ delves into the life of Steven Avery, a man who once fought to clear his name after a wrongful conviction, only to later be imprisoned for the murder conviction of another woman. Throughout the series, Steven’s parents, Dolores and Allan Avery, are interviewed extensively, sharing their perspectives on the decades of legal battles and emotional turmoil. Their unwavering belief in their son’s innocence is evident, but the journey has been anything but easy—particularly for Dolores, whose resilience was tested time and again.

Dolores Avery Always Made Her Children Her Priority

Dolores Scherer was born on August 20, 1937, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Raised in a nurturing and supportive environment by her parents, Edwin and Anna Scherer, she enjoyed a wholesome childhood alongside her brother, Lloyd Rose Scherer. Two Rivers remained a comforting and familiar home for Dolores as she grew up. At just 17 years old, she met Allan Avery, a local resident whose family owned a salvage yard. Their brief courtship blossomed into a lifelong commitment when they married. The prospect of a stable and familiar life in the same town made their union even more promising for Dolores.

In the years that followed her marriage, Dolores dedicated herself entirely to her family. She and Allan raised four children — Charles, Steven, Barbara, and Earl — and she placed a strong emphasis on instilling the right morals and principles in them. Dolores expressed her love in countless ways, but none more heartwarming than through the meals she prepared. Each day, she would craft a generous spread for her family, finding immense joy and fulfillment in nourishing them. Simple pleasures, like trips to local restaurants or nearby attractions, became cherished moments in her life. When Dolores was diagnosed with cancer, her resilience and determination shone through. She fought bravely, not just for herself but for her family.

Dolores Avery Didn’t Ever Doubt Her Son and Grandson’s Innocence

When Steven Avery was convicted of the sexual assault of Penny Beerntsen in 1985, Dolores was unwavering in her belief that her son was innocent. She asked him directly if he was responsible and said that she saw the truth in his eyes and that it was all the confirmation she needed. Throughout the years of his wrongful incarceration, Dolores stood firmly by his side, often sharing how challenging and heartbreaking it was for their family. When Steven was finally released in 2003, Dolores felt a glimmer of hope as life began to regain some normalcy. She took comfort in seeing Steven rebuild his life, but her happiness was short-lived.

In 2005, when Steven was arrested again on murder charges, Dolores immediately voiced her belief that this was an act of vengeance against him. She steadfastly maintained her belief that her son had been unfairly targeted by the police department, especially since he was pursuing a civil lawsuit against them at the time of his arrest. She attended every court hearing, closely following the developments in the case. When her grandson Brendan Dassey was also arrested, it deepened her heartbreak.

Dolores expressed profound sadness, stating that it felt as though her family was being targeted simply for existing and trying to live their lives. Even after the convictions of both Steven and Brendan, she remained a pillar of strength. Dolores awaited Steven’s calls with anticipation, finding solace in their conversations, and frequently visited him. Each rejection of an appeal felt like a fresh wound, yet she refused to let despair take hold. Instead, she clung to her hope, believing fervently that one day she would see both her son and grandson free.

Dolores Avery Passed Away After Leading a Long and Hard Life

Dolores Avery faced numerous health challenges during the 2010s. After undergoing knee surgery, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, which gradually took a toll on her well-being. As her condition worsened, she was admitted to Hamilton Health Services, a hospice in Wisconsin. Her declining health made it impossible for her to maintain contact with Steven, even through phone calls, a heartbreaking reality for both of them. On July 8, 2021, she passed away at the age of 83. Her family held a small, intimate memorial service in her honor, attended by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The gathering was a heartfelt tribute to Dolores’ enduring legacy — a life marked by love, resilience, and unwavering dedication to her family.

Read More: Brendan Dassey: Where is Steven Avery’s Nephew Now?