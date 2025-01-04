Barb Janda: Where is Brendan Dassey’s Mother Now?

Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer’ provides an in-depth exploration of the murder case involving Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, both of whom were convicted. Among those asserting their innocence are Barbara Janda, Brendan’s mother and Steven’s sister. Throughout the docuseries, Barbara opened up about the emotional toll the ordeal has taken on her family and the challenges she faced in coping with the situation. Her accounts resonated with a lot of people, and many saw her as a victim of the system that had failed her and her family.

Barb Janda Always Believed That Her Brother Was Innocent

Barbara “Barb” Avery, daughter of Allan and Dolores Avery, was raised in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, alongside her three brothers. Deeply rooted in her community, she never felt the need to seek life beyond the familiar surroundings of her hometown. Barb completed her education at a local public school before marrying Peter Dassey. Together, they built a loving home and raised four sons: Brendan, Blaine, Bryan, and Bobby, as well as Peter’s son from another relationship, Brad. Surrounded by an extended family from both her and Peter’s sides, she cherished the close-knit community atmosphere in which her children were raised. To her, her boys were everything, and she prioritized creating a nurturing environment for them. Even after she and Peter divorced in 1992, they maintained a cordial relationship.

Following her split from Peter Dassey, Barb married Tom Janda, but their union proved short-lived, and the two divorced in 2005. Through these challenging times, she kept her children as her top priority. Eventually, she found lasting love with Scott Tadych. Together with her sons, Barb and Scott settled into a trailer located near her brother Steven’s residence and close to her parents. When Steven was arrested in 1985 for the sexual assault of Penny Beerntsen, she stood firmly by his side. She recalled how he adamantly denied committing the crime and how she believed him without hesitation. She shared that if Steven had been guilty, he would have confessed to her, whether immediately or eventually.

Barb Janda Told Brendan to Speak His Truth Without Fear

Barb endured the emotional rollercoaster of 18 years, during which Steven remained wrongfully convicted. When Steven was released in 2003, she felt hopeful that life would finally begin to stabilize. However, in 2005, Steven was arrested again on murder charges, and Barb openly expressed that her family was being targeted. As the investigation progressed, her son Brendan came under intense interrogation. In the infamous March 2006 interview, Brendan confessed to participating in the murder, and it was Barb who consented to have him interviewed alone. She could never have imagined that this would be the last day her son remained free.

In the recorded phone calls between Barb and Brendan, she repeatedly asked him why he confessed to something he didn’t do. Brendan consistently replied that he had told the police what he thought they wanted to hear. During moments of despair, when Brendan referred to himself as “stupid,” she never hesitated to affirm his worth and encourage him to believe in himself. She provided him with the confidence to speak his truth during his trial. Despite accusations of manipulating her son or influencing him to change his statements, Barb stood firm in her belief that Brendan had been poorly represented and coerced into making a false confession.

Barb Has Strongly Spoken Against the Accusations Against Her Older Son and Husband

Throughout Brendan’s trial and the subsequent appeals process, Barb remained steadfastly hopeful. In 2016 and 2017, when Brendan’s conviction was initially overturned and his release seemed imminent, she eagerly prepared for his homecoming. She made his bed, cooked his favorite meals, and anticipated the reunion she had long awaited. However, each time, Brendan’s release was canceled at the last moment, leaving her devastated. Barb described the experience as profoundly disappointing, having her hopes repeatedly raised and then dashed. Despite these crushing setbacks, her determination to fight for Brendan’s freedom never wavered.

In 2018, Steven Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, filed a motion for post-conviction relief, citing new evidence. The petition implicated Barb’s older son, Bobby Dassey, and husband, Scott Tadych, in Teresa Halbach’s murder. The allegations deeply unsettled her, leading her to call her brother and issue a stark warning, stating he would have a “dead sister” if his lawyer did not abandon these claims, which she believed were further fracturing her family. Barb has consistently stood by her family, adamantly asserting their innocence and condemning the accusations as wrongful and unjust.

Barb Tadych Has Been Keeping the Hope Alive for Her Son’s Release Even Today

Barb continues to live in the same area she has called home for years and remains married to Scott Tadych. She firmly rejects any allegations or rumors suggesting Scott’s involvement in Teresa Halbach’s murder. Her sons are now grown and have moved out to start their own families. She cherishes spending time with her grandchildren, ensuring she remains a loving and involved grandmother. Her foremost priority, however, remains Brendan’s release. She visits him frequently and tirelessly urges friends, family, and supporters to petition the Governor for clemency on his behalf.

Barb has also been a passionate advocate for the Brendan Dassey Juvenile Interrogation Protection Law in Wisconsin, striving to prevent others from enduring the same injustices. Not a day goes by that she doesn’t fight for her son. On Brendan’s 32nd birthday, she encouraged friends and family to send him cards to lift his spirits, a testament to her unwavering support and love. Determined and hopeful, Barb is doing everything within her power to see Brendan free and continues her relentless efforts with unwavering resolve.

Read More: Tom Kocourek: Where is Manitowoc County Ex-Sheriff Now?