Tom Kocourek: Where is Manitowoc County Ex-Sheriff Now?

Steven Avery’s 1985 conviction for the sexual assault of Penny Beerntsen became a pivotal case that drew significant attention to the role of law enforcement. Tom Kocourek, the sheriff of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department at the time, was a key figure in the investigation and subsequent conviction. His actions and the methods used during the investigation were later criticized, especially after DNA evidence in 2002 exonerated Avery and identified another individual, Gregory Allen, as the true perpetrator. Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer’ takes a close look at the decisions that led to Tom Kocourek being named as an accused in Steven’s civil lawsuit.

Tom Kocourek Was Criticized For How He Handled Steven Avery’s 1985 Case

In July 1985, when Penny Beerntsen reported being sexually assaulted at a beach along Lake Michigan in Wisconsin, Thomas “Tom” Kocourek was serving as the sheriff of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department. He and his team swiftly began investigating the case. However, it is alleged that, before drawing any concrete conclusions, the department focused on Steven Avery as the prime suspect. Some reports suggest that this decision may have been influenced by Avery’s ongoing legal disputes and conflicts with Sandra Morris, his cousin, who was also married to a deputy in the department.

Under Sheriff Kocourek’s supervision, a sketch artist allegedly used Steven Avery’s mugshot to create an image of the suspect, which was then shown to Penny Beerntsen. However, the true perpetrator, Gregory Allen, was never considered a suspect. During the lineup, Penny identified Steven as the attacker, leading to his conviction and a 32-year prison sentence. In 1995, after Allen confessed to the crime while being arrested for an unrelated case in Brown County, Wisconsin, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department was informed but chose not to act on the information at that time.

Tom Kocourek Was One of the Main Accused in Steven Avery’s Civil Lawsuit

Before Steven Avery was exonerated in 2003 based on DNA evidence, another case had already tarnished Sheriff Tom Kocourek’s reputation. On January 10, 1999, a 17-year-old named Ricky Hochstetler was killed in a hit-and-run accident, but the department was unable to solve the case. Rumors spread that off-duty officers from the department were involved, with many speculating that Kocourek intentionally avoided solving the case to protect members of his team. Steven’s eventual release just a few years later made this a particularly challenging period for the sheriff.

Kocourek retired as sheriff in 2001 after serving 22 years in office. However, when Steven Avery filed a civil lawsuit against the police department, Kocourek was one of the main defendants, alongside former district attorney Denis Vogel. Avery sought $36 million in damages, but the case was settled outside of court in February 2006, following Avery’s arrest on murder charges. He did not make any public statements regarding the subsequent developments in Steven’s case or his earlier wrongful conviction.

Tom Kocourek is Enjoying Retired Life With His Wife Today

Tom Kocourek remains settled in Wisconsin with his wife, Betsy Mae, after 24 years of marriage. Together, they have built a life full of memories they cherish and are deeply satisfied with. Now enjoying his retirement, Tom has found great joy in fishing, particularly as an active member of the Northeastern Wisconsin Great Lakes Sport Fishermen. He takes part in various events, talks, and activities within the community, where he shares his passion for the sport. Spending time with his kids and grandchildren brings him immense fulfillment, and he finds peace in the simplicity of life, often immersing himself in nature, birdwatching, and other outdoor activities. For Tom, family, nature, and community are at the heart of his contentment.

