Donald Darby: Where is the Emergency: NYC Nurse Now?

Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC’ gives viewers across the world a raw and informational insight into the healthcare system of New York City, New York. As one of the most populated urban areas in the world, NYC’s medical professionals give it their all to provide essential treatments to their patients, and their work honestly cannot be appreciated enough. This original thus follows people like Donald Darby, whose work as a trauma transport nurse has allowed him to become a literal lifesaver. Given the heartfelt story he shared in the medical show, people are obviously eager to learn more about him. So, here is what we know about the same!

Who is Donald Darby?

Apart from being a trained medical professional, Donald is also highly experienced in a variety of ways that enable him to provide the best possible care for his patients. Starting in February 2007, he became a freelance Transport Coordinator, a role he still happily retains. Then in October 2011, he received his Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN) certification from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN).

Donald subsequently joined AeroCare Medical Transport in Arizona as a Flight Nurse, where he worked for roughly 5 months — until October 2014. After this, he moved to New York and started working for Revive as an IV Nurse in December 2014. In the same month, he also became a part of Winthrop University Hospital as a SIM Lab Instructor, both of which are positions he seemingly holds to this day. Moreover, from April 2015 to April 2016, the medical professional even served at EagleMed LLC as a Clinical Supervisor.

Through the show, we get to learn that Donald was married previously but has since separated from his wife. He has four children, the youngest being a daughter who was born about four years before the production of ‘Emergency: NYC’ season 1. According to Donald, she had to stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for about two weeks because the amniotic fluid within her mother’s body was relatively low, meaning the baby had to be brought into the world and cared for as soon as possible. In those moments, he candidly shared in the series, he felt as if all of his life’s training that was centered around neonatal care was simply to ensure he could look after his child when she needed it the most.

Where is Donald Darby Now?

As of writing, Donald evidently continues to work as a Registered Nurse (RN). As a part of Cohen Children’s Medical Center’s transport team, his work is certainly challenging, but the Netflix star tries his best to be there for his patients, who are often babies and young children. In the show, Donald also confessed that despite the demanding nature of his job, he tries to be there for his four kids as much as possible.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Donald had to stay away from his family for significantly large periods of time, which led him to be even more introspective regarding his personal life. He hence started a trucking business that he hopes will further help secure his children’s future and help him transition from the medical field, though he admitted that the latter would definitely be bittersweet. As a father, Donald tries to be there for his children as much as possible. Whether it’s supporting his son, Elijah Darby, during his basketball matches or spending quality time with his daughters, the medical professional takes every opportunity to enjoy time with his kids.

Presently, Donald is in a happy, healthy relationship with Emily Harvey, who works as an Assistant Manager at Cohen Children’s Medical Center. The two had started dating when she was merely a Staff Nurse and have thus been involved for over four years. They have since moved in together and ensure to spend quality time with each other, whether it’s during working hours or outside of them. Additionally, Donald also has a business called Darby Wellness which offers a variety of consumables for people to seemingly better their health.

