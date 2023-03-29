Jose Prince: Where is the Emergency: NYC Doctor Now?

Working in the medical line can be a harrowing job, and doing so in one of the busiest cities in the US does not make things easier. Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC’ sheds light on the life and work of some of the finest healthcare professionals within New York City, New York, who try their best to excel at their job and save as many lives as possible. Doctor Jose Prince is one of the most prominent people in this medical show as he provides details on what his work means to him. Given his dedication and skills, it is no wonder the doctor has gained several admirers who are eager to learn more about him. Well, here is what we know about him and his current whereabouts.

Who is Jose Prince?

Jose Prince was born to Cuban parents who came to the US several years ago. He thus grew up in Queens, New York, meaning he is quite familiar with the area he continues to call home and serves its people to the very best of his capabilities. One of his main inspirations to enter the medical line was his grandfather, who worked as a pediatrician in their homeland. As he embarked on a journey to follow in his footsteps, Jose realized his passion for surgery and how much he loved being able to help people with their problems through direct approaches.

Jose actually graduated from Chaminade High School and then joined Georgetown University in order to obtain his bachelor’s degree. He then earned his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Yale University School of Medicine. It was during his studies there that he won the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Fellowship and completed it under the guidance of Dr. John Hanover at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

As a resident of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Jose subsequently completed both the general and pediatric surgery programs. After doing so, he became the proud Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in August 2010. In the same year, he also became a Research Investigator at the Institute of Molecular Medicine for the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. Then, in 2019, he joined Northwell Health as Vice Chairman before evolving into the Vice President of Pediatric Surgical Services in 2021.

In a similar pattern, Jose became a part of Cohen Children’s Medical Center as the Chief of Pediatric Surgery in 2019, prior to rising up the ranks to become Chief Surgeon in 2021. Having contributed to over 80 scientific reports and articles, his academic prowess is also impressive, and so he serves as a mentor to several aspiring healthcare professionals. Additionally, he’s been the Associate Professor at Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine since 2019.

Where is Jose Prince Now?

Presently, Dr. Jose Prince continues to work in his capacity as a healthcare professional himself. He is affiliated with a variety of hospitals, such as Cohen Children’s Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, and Northwell Health Cancer Institute. Additionally, he works with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Northern Westchester Hospital, Staten Island University Hospital, Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, and Robotic Surgery.

Given his intimate work with children and the increasing number of cases of gun violence in the US, Jose is a strong advocate of gun control as well. Not only has he given speeches for the same in places like the White House and the US Congress, but he also makes sure to keep in touch with others who are working towards a similar goal. As a father of three, the cause is both a professional and personal one for the surgeon, as he cannot help but be affected by how many of his young patients come under his care due to injuries sustained via firearms.

Read More: Where is Mackenzie Labonte From Emergency: NYC Now?