Mackenzie Labonte: Where is the Emergency: NYC Nurse Now?

Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC’ is a gripping reality medical series that provides viewers an insight into the healthcare system of New York City, New York. The professionals featured in this series work in a variety of fields with the similar goal of being able to provide as much care to their patients as possible. One of the most compelling stories that we get to follow is that of Mackenzie Labonte, whose work ethic and family values quickly made her an easy person to admire. For those hoping to learn more about this amazing nurse and her current whereabouts, worry not because we have your back!

Who is Mackenzie Labonte?

In order to gain the necessary skills as a healthcare professional, Mackenzie actually became a student at Milligan College, from where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 2010. Then, starting in September 2011, she joined the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, and worked within the Level 1 Trauma Center. But in December 2012, she switched jobs and states to become a part of the Emergency Trauma Center in Greenville, South Carolina.

Mackenzie eventually moved on from Greenville to join Duke Life Flight, a venture of Duke University Hospital Systems in Durham, North Carolina. From October 2016 to November 2017, she worked with this organization before switching jobs once more for further experience. In fact, in February 2018, the Flight Nurse joined Brookhaven Memorial Hospital in East Patchogue, New York. As part of the Level 2 Emergency Trauma Center, she became a critical team member.

Moreover, over the years, Mackenzie has acquired many certifications from the American Hospital Association (AHA). These include Basic Life Support (BLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP). She is also Trauama Nursing Core Course (TNCC) Certified by the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA). Additionally, she is “stroke scale certified” by the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS).

Being a Flight Nurse, according to Mackenzie, is a continuous learning process. She shared in the Netflix original production that, to do her job, a person has to not only be highly qualified but also be registered as a standard, personal nurse. The Netflix star herself is a registered EMT in the states of New York and North Carolina and has to always remain up to date regarding the safety procedures when it comes to handling a helicopter and ensuring that the patients are given optimal care.

Where is Mackenzie Labonte Now?

As of writing, Mackenzie still seems to be thriving as a Flight Registered Nurse for SkyHeath. Said organization is a collective effort by Northwell Health and Yale New Haven Health to provide emergency health and transportation to patients within the states of New York and Connecticut. Their vehicles are not only capable of flying 150 miles without stopping but also contain the necessary equipment to facilitate easy transportation to patients, all the while providing the treatments required to stabilize them.

Presently, Mackenzie is a proud mother of a young baby girl whose birth process was followed meticulously in the Netflix show. The healthcare professional is also still happily married to her husband, Lorey. The two first started dating each other in high school and are very much in love. Initially based in Brooklyn, New York, she bought a new house to welcome their child in and shared details for the same on the show.

One of Mackenzie’s primary goals as a medical expert is to provide optimal care to those who need it. She shared how her mother had passed away five years before the production of the show’s initial season began. Just like how she had to trust someone else to take care of her mother, who had wad diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma in 2015, Mackenzie hopes to be the person that people can trust their loved ones with.

