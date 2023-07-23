Dope Sick Love: Where Are They Now?

Directed by Felice Conte, Brent Renaud, and Craig Renaud, ‘Dope Sick Love’ is an HBO documentary that follows two couples in New York City, New York. Released in 2005, the film reveals how the cast members struggle with their love life while also trying to find a way to resolve their drug addiction, either by getting sober or actually continuing down the path of drug consumption. The candid details of the real-life struggles of people with drug addiction helped propel the movie into the limelight. Nearly 18 years after its release, the documentary continues to have fans who are curious about where the two couples are these days, worry not because we have your back!

Where are Matt and Tracy Now?

We are starting off with Matt and Tracy, one of the two couples featured in the movie. Reports suggest that the couple remains together and has been able to maintain their streak of soberness. As of 2015, the two allegedly were proud parents of a then 7-year-old daughter named Savannah, whom they considered one of the biggest joys of life. That being said, it does not look like either of them are very active on social media. No matter the situation, we wish Matt and Tracy the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Where are Sebastian and Michelle Now?

Speculations suggest that Michelle may have passed away in 2012, the reason behind which many have claimed may have been an overdose. Reportedly, Sebastian was doing “better” in 2012, which certainly gave many in the public hope after seeing his on-screen struggles when it came to his health. Apparently, he was still in contact with Matt and Tracy back in 2012. Additionally, one of Michelle’s sons, who was even a part of the documentary, was allegedly in prison in 2012. While neither party seems to have much of an online presence, we are hopeful that they and their loved ones are happy and can weather all storms that life throws their way.

Read More: Born Rich: Where Are They Now?